Hargreaves explains why United must sign Morgan Rogers or Cole Palmer

Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves has urged the club to target three England internationals – and sign at least two of them – this summer. The Red Devils are gearing up for a major summer transfer window, with their plans likely to be centred on the midfield.

The English giants are preparing for life after Casemiro, whose contract expires at the end of this season. The Brazilian has already announced that he will leave for a fresh adventure this summer and reiterated his stance in a recent interview.

Meanwhile, Manuel Ugarte has failed to live up to the task of replacing the veteran midfielder and remains linked with an exit from Old Trafford. Recent reports have suggested that United already have Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson on their wish list to fill Casemiro’s shoes.

However, Hargreaves believes that the Red Devils should also consider moves for two other Premier League stars this summer to secure their midfield for years to come.

United urged to target Cole Palmer or Morgan Rogers

Speaking to TNT Sports, Hargreaves insisted that United should turn to Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer or Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers to help in succession plans for Bruno Fernandes. He said: “Bruno has been amazing. Who knows how long he’ll be there?”

“I think if you’re United and you’re planning, I would say, right, I want England’s future midfield. So Elliot, Kobbie, and I’d go try and get Morgan Rogers or Cole Palmer. And I’d say that that’s where I’d throw the kitchen sink at it. Because I think they’ve got a decent little nucleus here with that.”

“But obviously with Casemiro leaving, you need a defensive one and you need a 10. And I think if you had Elliot, Kobbie, and Morgan Rogers or Cole Palmer, you’re gonna be competing for a while.”

Recent reports have linked United with a move for Rogers, while Palmer reportedly has admirers at Old Trafford as well.

Replacing Bruno Fernandes will not be easy

Fernandes has arguably been the best player in the Premier League this season. The Portuguese maestro was paired with Casemiro in a two-man pivot by former head coach Ruben Amorim, and pulled the strings from a deeper role for the first half of the campaign.

Following Amorim’s departure and the arrival of caretaker manager Michael Carrick, Fernandes was reinstated in the No. 10 role and he has been in devastating form. The 31 year old has registered 16 assists in the league, the most by a United player in a Premier League season. He could break the current league record of 20 assists with seven games remaining.

The Portuguese has registered eight goals and 17 assists in 30 appearances across competitions for the Red Devils this campaign.

Bruno Fernandes Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Second Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 28 28 8 16 3 - - 2,438' FA Cup 1 1 - 1 - - - 90' EFL Cup 1 0 - - - - - 45' Total 30 29 8 17 3 - - 2,573'

Fernandes’ contract expires in just over a year and he was already wanted in Saudi Arabia last summer. However, recent reports suggest that United are already planning to hand him a blockbuster new contract.

Final Thoughts

Cole Palmer is a boyhood United fan and could be a fantastic replacement for Fernandes, but prising him away from Chelsea could be a tough ask. Rogers, meanwhile, is under contract until 2031, so he is likely to cost a hefty fee as well.

With United likely to invest a small fortune in Casemiro’s replacement this summer, it is unclear if they will have funds available to sign either of the duo.

Feature image Stu Forster via Getty Images

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