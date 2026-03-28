Old Trafford: Man United Women stars lavish praise on iconic stadium

Manchester United Women will take on Manchester City this Saturday lunchtime at 13:30 GMT.

Old Trafford

The Red Devils will have the honour of playing at Old Trafford, just as they did last season in the Manchester derby.

United have also played two Champions League ties at the famous old stadium this season: the 2-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain and the agonising 2-3 defeat to Bayern Munich earlier in the week.

Vanquishing the league leaders, Manchester City, will be a tough ask, but the players hope to be inspired by their surroundings.

Numerous players spoke to the club website about their feelings on the football cathedral and how they will feel stepping onto the pitch in such a big match.

Player feelings

Jess Park stated, “I think it’s how close the fans are to the pitch. I think it makes the experience even better, you can hear them so loud. I just love having so many fans so close.”

Ella Toone also added, “I just enjoy everything about it. The pitch is a carpet. The pitch is massive. It is just such a different experience now than when I used to go as a little girl supporting Manchester United.”

She also referenced the special memories that the club has created over the years and said that it is amazing to have played a part “in such an amazing stadium that everyone wants to play in one day.”

American goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce explained, “I definitely have a lot of respect and it is very much an honour to play at Old Trafford but I think it has become quite a home now. I think it’s something more exciting now than something that lurches over.”

She also explained the special connection she has with the stadium, owing to the memory of drawing with City there last season to secure Champions League football. Tullis-Joyce explained, “that will forever be in my memory as a very big career highlight.”

Captain Maya Le Tissier also revealed that she used to live in Salford Quays, right beside the stadium, when she first signed, and she dreamed every day of representing the club at Old Trafford.

Finally, veteran Millie Turner explained, “to be able to come here and play here is just very special for all of us.”

Old Trafford is on our mind 💭🏟️ Let's make more positive memories tomorrow, together ✊🔴 🔊 #BringTheNoise 📲 https://t.co/2O8yukxhqI pic.twitter.com/eOoWoPjTEI — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) March 27, 2026

Featured image Michael Regan via Getty Images

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