Home » Sandro Tonali: Man United’s move for Newcastle star threatened by ambitious City plot

Sandro Tonali: Man United’s move for Newcastle star threatened by ambitious City plot

by Daniel Onguko
written by Daniel Onguko
Picture of Sandro Tonali


It is the worst-kept secret in football that Manchester United will be looking to assemble a world-class midfield this summer.

After years of neglecting the position, signing just two central midfielders, Manuel Ugarte and Casemiro, in seven years, it is about time the position received the attention it deserves.

Initially, reports suggested Ineos had settled on Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson as a top target. However, their City rivals then forced themselves into the transfer conversation, with the Etihad emerging as the more likely destination for Anderson.

Finding little encouragement in the Anderson chase, United have, as per a report relayed by The Peoples Person, turned their attention to Sandro Tonali as a priority target.

Tonali a player to watch this summer

There has been so much noise around Tonali, with the Italian heavily linked with a move away from St James’ Park.

It is suggested that, should the Magpies fail to qualify for Europe, which looks increasingly likely, he has a gentleman’s agreement with the club to leave for a Champions League side.

United, who are best positioned to secure Champions League football, hope to be the side he moves to. However, as they look to pursue this deal in the summer, they may face a tricky battle.

Man City also want Tonali

Teamtalk now report that alongside Anderson, “Tonali is also high on City’s radar, with Viana very much keen on the Newcastle man, who the Magpies look increasingly in jeopardy of losing this summer.”

Interestingly, the report reveals that the Manchester City are not looking to pay Newcastle’s asking price outright. That for Tonali (and Tino Livramento, who City also like), “We can also confirm that City are prepared to offer Newcastle a selection of players to help facilitate potential deals.

“Among those who we understand could be of interest to the Magpies are England goalkeeper James Trafford, full-backs Rico Lewis and Issa Kabore, as well as central defender Juma Bah.”

United still hold a bright chance for Tonali

United must be infuriated that City keep turning to their targets.

Whether Newcastle entertain swap deals remains to be seen, but United’s hope is that they do not, particularly with hints they are willing to pay handsomely to land Tonali.

Should City pull off the headline Anderson swoop, it is unlikely they can also fund a straight cash deal for Tonali, which ought to embolden Ineos in the race to sign the Italian.

As a Casemiro replacement, Tonali has both the quality and the engine to cover the ground that the Brazilian veteran could no longer reach, and that alone should have United ready to fight tooth and nail to get him through the door.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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Dan is a writer with The Peoples Person, an avid Manchester United fan whose passion for the Red Devils evolved into writing about them. He was introduced to United back in 2008, and his love for the club has continued to grow ever since. Like every other United fan, he believes the club will soon return to its rightful place and strives to reflect that belief in his writing. While he has also written about other Premier League sides, including Arsenal for Just Arsenal and The Arsenal Analysis Blogspot, Dan lives and breathes Manchester United.

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