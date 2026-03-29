Amad: Man United star impresses once again for national side

Manchester United had four players in international action on Saturday across different continents.

Senne Lammens

The Belgian keeper made his international debut for his national side in their 5-2 win over the United States.

He pulled off a terrific stop to deny the Americans taking the lead in the first 15 minutes from close range after a shot by Weston McKennie. Lammens made a total of three saves, with two coming from shots inside the box.

He had a passing accuracy of 78% and did not complete any high claims or run-outs in the match.

Amad

Amad provided an assist for the Ivory Coast as they put away South Korea 4-0 in a friendly match.

The United man ran with the ball on the right, stopped, and picked out Wilfried Singo, who slotted in his side’s fourth.

He made one key pass and had another shot that was blocked after good work down the right-hand side once again.

The winger was excellent on the ball, completing 95% of his pass attempts. Amad was also successful in one dribble attempt during the match.

The 23-year-old also made one interception and three recoveries in the game from a defensive standpoint.

Amad stats vs South Korea

Metric Value Goals 0 Assists 1 Total shots 1 Shots on target 0 Shots blocked 1 Offsides 1 Touches 24 Dribbles (successful) 2 (1) Possession lost 2 Big chances created 1 Key passes 1 Crosses (accurate) 0 (0) Accurate passes 19/20 (95%) Passes in opposition half (acc.) 15/16 (94%) Passes in own half (acc.) 4/4 (100%) Long balls (accurate) 1/1 (100%) Def. contributions 1 Tackles (won) 0 (0) Interceptions 1 Clearances 0 Blocked shots 0 Recoveries 3 Ground duels (won) 3 (1) Fouls 1 Dribbled past 0

Bruno Fernandes

Fernandes’ Portugal could not find a way past Mexico in a 0-0 draw.

Bruno created two big chances and had five key passes in the match as he desperately tried to craft a winner for his nation.

He also completed three of his four cross attempts and 82% of his passes.

Fernandes also had two shots on goal, one of which was blocked by the resolute Mexican defence.

Diogo Dalot also featured, playing the second half for the Portuguese.

He made one interception and one key pass in the game. He also took excellent care of the ball, completing 95% of his passes.

Featured image Matt McNulty via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social