Home » Amad: Man United star impresses once again for national side

Amad: Man United star impresses once again for national side

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Picture of Antonee Robinson and Amad

Manchester United had four players in international action on Saturday across different continents.

Senne Lammens

The Belgian keeper made his international debut for his national side in their 5-2 win over the United States.

He pulled off a terrific stop to deny the Americans taking the lead in the first 15 minutes from close range after a shot by Weston McKennie. Lammens made a total of three saves, with two coming from shots inside the box.

He had a passing accuracy of 78% and did not complete any high claims or run-outs in the match.

Amad

Amad provided an assist for the Ivory Coast as they put away South Korea 4-0 in a friendly match.

The United man ran with the ball on the right, stopped, and picked out Wilfried Singo, who slotted in his side’s fourth.

He made one key pass and had another shot that was blocked after good work down the right-hand side once again.

The winger was excellent on the ball, completing 95% of his pass attempts. Amad was also successful in one dribble attempt during the match.

The 23-year-old also made one interception and three recoveries in the game from a defensive standpoint.

Amad stats vs South Korea

MetricValue
Goals0
Assists1
Total shots1
Shots on target0
Shots blocked1
Offsides1
Touches24
Dribbles (successful)2 (1)
Possession lost2
Big chances created1
Key passes1
Crosses (accurate)0 (0)
Accurate passes19/20 (95%)
Passes in opposition half (acc.)15/16 (94%)
Passes in own half (acc.)4/4 (100%)
Long balls (accurate)1/1 (100%)
Def. contributions1
Tackles (won)0 (0)
Interceptions1
Clearances0
Blocked shots0
Recoveries3
Ground duels (won)3 (1)
Fouls1
Dribbled past0

Bruno Fernandes

Fernandes’ Portugal could not find a way past Mexico in a 0-0 draw.

Bruno created two big chances and had five key passes in the match as he desperately tried to craft a winner for his nation.

He also completed three of his four cross attempts and 82% of his passes.

Fernandes also had two shots on goal, one of which was blocked by the resolute Mexican defence.

Diogo Dalot also featured, playing the second half for the Portuguese.

He made one interception and one key pass in the game. He also took excellent care of the ball, completing 95% of his passes.

Featured image Matt McNulty via Getty Images

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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