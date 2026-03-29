Casemiro open to ambitious switch, says Fabrizio Romano



Where Casemiro will play his football next is slowly becoming clearer, according to the latest Fabrizio Romano report.

The Brazilian announced he would be leaving Old Trafford at the end of the season after INEOS decided not to trigger his one-year extension option.

The former Real Madrid superstar has rediscovered his best form under Michael Carrick, which has led to speculation suggesting the Red Devils could persuade the 34-year-old to stay on for one more season.

His United teammates have publicly declared their desire to see the Brazil international remain at the club, amid interest from Europe, Saudi Arabia, and Major League Soccer clubs.

Inter Miami open talks to sign Casemiro

However, the defensive midfielder revealed in a recent interview that he has no desire to stay in England upon the expiration of his current deal.

Now, Romano has revealed that Inter Miami have opened talks with the United No.18’s camp and have sent their first proposal as well.

Casemiro is open to the idea of moving across the Atlantic, both for sporting and personal reasons, but the deal is far from agreed.

The ultimate clincher will be the financial proposal. Should Saudi clubs offer more money, there is every chance, the five-time Champions League winner might move to the Middle East.

🚨🇺🇸 Understand Inter Miami have started talks with Casemiro’s camp as first proposal has been sent! Casemiro, open to Miami move with ambitious project + personal life. Deal depend on financial proposal, as he received more bids from Europe/Saudi. 🎥➕ https://t.co/GpSmSjPykI pic.twitter.com/FglVvog09d — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 28, 2026

Casemiro open to the idea

“Understand Inter Miami have started talks with Casemiro’s camp as first proposal has been sent! Casemiro, open to Miami move with ambitious project + personal life.

“Deal depend on financial proposal, as he received more bids from Europe/Saudi,” Fabrizio Romano wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Should the David Beckham-owned club win the race, the midfielder would reunite with former rival Lionel Messi, a move not many would have envisaged a few years ago.

As relayed previously by The Peoples Person, Casemiro has been spotted house hunting in Florida, which adds credence to the idea of a switch to the MLS.

Serie A sides will not be able to match his salary demands, so as things stand, it seems to be a straight shoot-out between the MLS and the Saudi Pro League.

Feature image Stu Forster via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

