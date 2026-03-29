Charlie Cresswell: Leeds’ loss could be United’s gain



A look at Manchester United’s current centre-back options shows exactly why INEOS should not ignore the position in the summer.

Matthijs de Ligt, who was their best performer in the first half of the season, has been sidelined since November. There is every chance he will not recover before the current campaign ends.

Lisandro Martinez has also been missing in action for the last five games in a row, even though it was initially claimed the Argentine would only miss one match.

Add to this Harry Maguire’s uncertain future, and the Red Devils only have Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven as their senior defensive options and while both are talented beyond doubt, they remain raw.

Defensive shambles at Old Trafford

Names such as Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven have been linked with a switch to Old Trafford, and now, journalist Ben Jacobs (via Leeds United News) has thrown a new name into the mix: Charlie Cresswell of Toulouse.

The England U21 international has proven to be a revelation in Ligue 1, starting 24 games on the trot before an untimely hamstring injury earlier this month.

During that time, he has registered four goals and three assists in all competitions, while helping to keep eight clean sheets in the process.

Naturally, the 23-year-old’s form has caught the attention of Premier League sides, with Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham and United all eyeing a summer move.

Charlie Cresswell on United’s radar

Formerly of Leeds United, the Preston-born ace knows all about the English game and his age makes him a perfect fit for INEOS.

Add to this his relatively low price tag of around £22 million, and Charlie Cresswell represents a steal in today’s market.

United reportedly like him a lot, and are looking at completing a summer move for the young centre-back. Given Leeds did not provide him a platform, Charlie Cresswell must be keen to return to England to prove his detractors wrong.

And where better than United to show his former club how badly they messed up!

“One player they really like that’s a new name that I can bring to the mix, is Charlie Cresswell, who used to be at Leeds United, England U21 international.

Charlie Cresswell: Low price tag, point to prove

“Wolfsburg came very close to signing him in January. But they were not able to meet the Toulouse valuation, so he’s still there.

“He’s playing every week in Ligue 1, and along with a few other names, he’s one of the profiles that Man United are looking at,” Jacobs said.

The 6ft 2in monster ranks in the top 100th percentile for duels won (via fotmob), and he can break the lines with his short and long-range passing, something United need at the moment.

Whether INEOS can complete the deal remains to be seen, but it is refreshing to see the club scouting gems in the market instead of paying big money for inconsistent superstars looking for a pay day.

Feature image Christian Bruna via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

