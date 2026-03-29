Cole Palmer unhappy at Chelsea, open to United switch



Manchester United have the opportunity to land a generational Premier League superstar to eventually replace Bruno Fernandes if a latest report is to be believed.

Bruno Fernandes continues to be the Red Devils’ talisman, and as things stand, INEOS are preparing to offer him a new short-term contract extension.

But amid interest from Europe and the Saudi Pro League, it seems only a matter of time before the co-owners opt to cash in.

They had come close to moving him on last year, much to the Portuguese star‘s chagrin, only for his wife and then-manager Ruben Amorim to intervene and stop the move.

Cole Palmer would be a brilliant signing for United

Should the 31-year-old leave in the future, the 20-time English league champions will need a creative monster who can score worldies and keep assisting teammates.

Cole Palmer, a boyhood United fan, has that ability and has proven it since his move to Chelsea, registering 27 goals and 15 assists in the 23/24 season, followed by 18 goals and 14 assists last season.

Injuries have hampered the England international’s progress this campaign, but the 23-year-old still has 10 goals and three assists from 21 starts across all competitions this term.

But according to The Sun, he has grown disillusioned with life at the Blues due to the team’s current tactics inhibiting his game, and is desperate to return to Manchester.

Cole Palmer unhappy at Chelsea

With Champions League football also slipping from the Stamford Bridge side’s grasp, a summer move looks extremely likely with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich joining United in the race.

“COLE PALMER is increasingly disillusioned with life at Chelsea and primed to leave this summer. Manchester United, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are all interested in the £150million-rated England star.

“Palmer, 23, is understood to be frustrated by a change in Chelsea’s tactics which he feels have denied him space on the pitch. Failing to secure a spot in Europe’s top club competition would surely further damage the club’s hopes of holding on to boyhood United fan Palmer.

“Insiders insist Palmer has not downed tools, despite his under-par season. Chelsea consider Palmer to be an ‘untouchable’ and he is under contract at Stamford Bridge until 2033. SunSport revealed earlier this season that Palmer is unsettled in London and hankering for a return to his hometown of Manchester.

Cole Palmer open to United switch

“He would be open to joining the Reds, although United’s priority positions this summer are midfield and the left-hand side.”

His price will prove to be a major obstacle, but a glorious opportunity has presented itself and it will be interesting to see if INEOS do attempt an audacious raid.

Feature image Shaun Botterill via Getty Images

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