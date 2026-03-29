Cristian Romero: United poised to table tempting bid in race for Spurs defender



Manchester United may yet add an experienced centre-back to their squad this summer, if the gossip columns are anything to go by.

The Red Devils continue to be linked with centre-backs such as Murillo and Evan Ndicka, even though central midfield and left wing seem to be the positions most clearly in need of attention.

Cristian Romero links

Earlier this week, a report emerged stating that United, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid are all keen on Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero.

The report clarified that the La Liga outfits are wary of Old Trafford’s interest in the World Cup winner, who is tipped to leave a struggling Spurs side.

As it turns out, their concern was well-founded. Defensa Central has since confirmed that INEOS are prepared to knock both Madrid clubs out of the race for the 27-year-old.

Tempting offer to be lodged

According to the Spanish outlet, “the battle between Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid could intensify, and not because one of them would win the race to sign Romero”, but because of United.

It is revealed that “The Red Devils could offer up to €60 million for Romero, whose contract with the London club expires in 2029.”

Furthermore, “Romero could have an agreement to leave Tottenham for around €60 million, the amount Manchester United are reportedly willing to pay to sign the defender.”

With INEOS moving swiftly and strategically, they could yet repeat last summer’s trick of securing proven Premier League talent.

Injuries to key defenders have exposed United’s vulnerability at the back this season, with Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt all missing at crucial moments. That alone makes a decisive defensive signing this summer necessary.

United would be a better team with Romero

To compete across multiple fronts next season, United require not only quality but also experience, which is something Romero brings in abundance.

Aggressive, proactive and front-footed, Romero excels in one-v-one duels, high-intensity pressing and precise tackling. His South American steel would undoubtedly strengthen United’s rearguard, ensuring the team remains competitive even when key defenders are sidelined.

Featured image Warren Little via Getty Images

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