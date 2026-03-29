Home » Ethan Ennis: Man United loanee impresses once more in League Two

Ethan Ennis: Man United loanee impresses once more in League Two

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne

Manchester United had two players in loan action on Saturday.

To find out where all of Manchester United’s loanees are in action this season, click here.

The international break meant that there were far fewer club matches ongoing, but Ethan Ennis still played for Fleetwood Town.

Ethan Ennis

The 21-year-old played the full 90 minutes of Fleetwood Town’s 1-1 draw with Swindon Town.

He made one key pass in the match and attempted an impressive 12 crosses.

Unfortunately, he was only able to find a teammate with two of his efforts from out wide. He also completed 71% of his passes in the match.

Ennis also had three shots, one of which was saved and another that was blocked by the defence. He also won an impressive five duels but was unable to win either of his tackle attempts.

The young winger will next be in action when Fleetwood Town travel to face Bristol Rovers on Good Friday.

Ethan Ennis stats vs Swindon

MetricValue
Goals0
Assists0
Key passes1
Crosses (accurate)12 (2)
Accurate passes10/14 (71%)
Passes in opposition half (acc.)3/6 (50%)
Passes in own half (acc.)7/8 (88%)
Total shots3
Shots on target1
Shots blocked1
Touches48
Unsuccessful touches1
Dribbles (successful)3 (1)
Was fouled2
Possession lost19
Total carrying distance59.6 m
Carries8
Progressive carries1
Total progression28.5 m
Progressive carrying distance25.5 m
Longest progressive carry19.1 m
Def. contributions5
Tackles (won)2 (0)
Interceptions1
Clearances2
Blocked shots0
Recoveries5
Ground duels (won)11 (5)
Fouls1
Dribbled past1

Hannah Blundell

Blundell played 86 minutes in Everton Women’s 2-3 defeat to Liverpool in the Merseyside derby.

With her side visiting the Progress with Unity Stadium last week, she was unable to play against her parent club.

She won her only tackle attempt and also made one clearance in the match for her team.

The full-back also won two of her ground duels but was dribbled past on one occasion.

Blundell was also effective in attack, completing her only dribble attempt in the match. Her passing was less accurate, as she completed only 76% of her attempts.

She also failed to have any shots on target during what was a close match.

Everton Women will next be in action when they face Chelsea on 26th April.

Featured image Ian MacNicol via Getty Images

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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