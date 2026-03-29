Ethan Ennis: Man United loanee impresses once more in League Two

Manchester United had two players in loan action on Saturday.

To find out where all of Manchester United’s loanees are in action this season, click here.

The international break meant that there were far fewer club matches ongoing, but Ethan Ennis still played for Fleetwood Town.

Ethan Ennis

The 21-year-old played the full 90 minutes of Fleetwood Town’s 1-1 draw with Swindon Town.

He made one key pass in the match and attempted an impressive 12 crosses.

Unfortunately, he was only able to find a teammate with two of his efforts from out wide. He also completed 71% of his passes in the match.

Ennis also had three shots, one of which was saved and another that was blocked by the defence. He also won an impressive five duels but was unable to win either of his tackle attempts.

The young winger will next be in action when Fleetwood Town travel to face Bristol Rovers on Good Friday.

Ethan Ennis stats vs Swindon

Metric Value Goals 0 Assists 0 Key passes 1 Crosses (accurate) 12 (2) Accurate passes 10/14 (71%) Passes in opposition half (acc.) 3/6 (50%) Passes in own half (acc.) 7/8 (88%) Total shots 3 Shots on target 1 Shots blocked 1 Touches 48 Unsuccessful touches 1 Dribbles (successful) 3 (1) Was fouled 2 Possession lost 19 Total carrying distance 59.6 m Carries 8 Progressive carries 1 Total progression 28.5 m Progressive carrying distance 25.5 m Longest progressive carry 19.1 m Def. contributions 5 Tackles (won) 2 (0) Interceptions 1 Clearances 2 Blocked shots 0 Recoveries 5 Ground duels (won) 11 (5) Fouls 1 Dribbled past 1

Hannah Blundell

Blundell played 86 minutes in Everton Women’s 2-3 defeat to Liverpool in the Merseyside derby.

With her side visiting the Progress with Unity Stadium last week, she was unable to play against her parent club.

She won her only tackle attempt and also made one clearance in the match for her team.

The full-back also won two of her ground duels but was dribbled past on one occasion.

Blundell was also effective in attack, completing her only dribble attempt in the match. Her passing was less accurate, as she completed only 76% of her attempts.

She also failed to have any shots on target during what was a close match.

Everton Women will next be in action when they face Chelsea on 26th April.

Featured image Ian MacNicol via Getty Images

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