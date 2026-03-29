Manchester United Women 0-3 Manchester City Women: Match Report

Manchester United Women were soundly beaten 0-3 by Manchester City at Old Trafford.

First half

The dangerous Vivianne Miedema set the tone early when her effort drew a smart save from Phallon Tullis-Joyce in the United goal.

Simi Awujo had Marc Skinner’s side’s first chance as she drove the ball just wide of the post.

The league leaders gave United further warnings when Lauren Hemp struck the crossbar before Miedema headed in City’s opener from a corner.

Things got even worse on 19 minutes when Miedema was left alone once again in the box and nodded in Kerstin Casparij’s dinked cross. A shell-shocked home side found it tough to respond, and the scoreline could have been more embarrassing if not for Tullis-Joyce.

The American made fine stops from Bunny Shaw and denied Miedema her hat-trick, all before the half-time break. The whistle blew with United needing to do it all to get back into the match.

Second half

The Red Devils needed an extended period of pressure to see if they could halve the deficit, but they managed to concede a killer blow after just two minutes.

Casparij converted from Hemp’s delivery, finishing the cross from the left at the back post to punish a woeful United side. Frenchwoman Melvine Malard came closest to scoring for the Reds with a curled effort that went narrowly wide and a header.

With the game gone, Skinner brought on youngster Jess Anderson for her Women’s Super League debut, and Layla Drury was also given some time on the pitch.

Gabby George also made her 50th appearance for the Red Devils and made a last-ditch tackle to stop Shaw scoring City’s fourth of the afternoon.

The full-time whistle blew, and United now find themselves in third, 11 points behind City at the top.

United will need to dust themselves down as they face Bayern Munich on Wednesday night in the Champions League quarter-final second leg, needing to overturn a one-goal deficit in Germany.

Phallon Tullis-Joyce stats vs Man City

Metric Value Total saves 3 Saves from inside box 3 Punches 0 Runs out (succ.) 2 (2) High claims 0 Key passes 0 Crosses (accurate) 0 (0) Accurate passes 21/29 (72%) Passes in opposition half (acc.) 4/6 (67%) Passes in own half (acc.) 17/23 (74%) Long balls (accurate) 6/13 (46%) Touches 39 Dribbles (successful) 0 (0) Was fouled 1 Possession lost 8 Total carrying distance 24.9 m Carries 6 Total progression 7.7 m Def. contributions 0 Tackles (won) 0 (0) Interceptions 0 Clearances 0 Blocked shots 0 Recoveries 9 Ground duels (won) 1 (1) Dribbled past 0 Total shots 0 Shots on target 0 Shots blocked 0

Source: Sofascore

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