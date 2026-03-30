Ayden Heaven names three qualities that make Leny Yoro a future global star



Manchester United defender Ayden Heaven has highlighted three traits that will make his teammate, Leny Yoro, one of the best in the world.

The sky is the limit

Over the past few weeks, Yoro has seen a dramatic increase in playing time due to Lisandro Martinez’s calf injury.

Yoro has started United’s last five games, with Michael Carrick slotting him next to Harry Maguire. The pair have formed a formidable partnership that has solidified United’s bid to finish within the guaranteed Champions League places.

Against Aston Villa in particular, Yoro was outstanding, playing a crucial role in silencing the impact of Ollie Watkins.

Like Yoro, Heaven is a young, up-and-coming central defender still finding his feet, both at the elite level and within Old Trafford. The England youth international spoke to club media and was asked about the progress his good friend has made.

Heaven’s remarks

Heaven answered about Yoro’s run in the team, “He deserves it. He has showed what he can do ever since he came here, so I am happy for him.”

“He is quick, good on the ball, good in the air. He has got everything you need as a centre-back, so he will become top.”

Yoro and Heaven regularly work with Jonny Evans and Jonathan Woodgate – two former defenders who form part of Michael Carrick’s coaching staff.

Heaven said about this, “Me and Leny always do extras with Jonathan Woodgate and Jonny Evans, and we are always learning and helping each other a lot. We still have a lot to learn, because we are still very young. The guys help us, and we are always trying to improve.”

“Jonny helped me a lot last season when he was a player. It is always good to have those senior players, and now that he is a coach it is great to have that past relationship with him. Me and Jonny have a good connection.”

Asked which teammates have had the biggest influence on his career so far, Heaven named Harry Maguire and Arsenal’s William Saliba.

He explained regarding the pair, “Just having that reassurance [of them] next to you. You’re not that afraid when you have got that experience beside you.”

Heaven and United return to action on 13 April when they face Leeds at Old Trafford.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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