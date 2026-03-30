Man United face frustration over PGMOL complaint involving Bournemouth

Manchester United have not played since Friday 20 March when they drew 2-2 with AFC Bournemouth.

The Red Devils will not play again until Monday 13 April, when they will welcome Leeds United to Old Trafford.

Therefore, United fans have had a lot of time and will have significantly more to stew on the events of that controversial Friday match.

Controversy

United felt that they were on the wrong side of a few decisions against the Cherries.

After being awarded a penalty for a foul on Matheus Cunha, United felt that they were denied a clear second penalty moments later after the Ivory Coast international Amad went down under a challenge in the box.

To rub salt into United’s wounds, Bournemouth went up the pitch seconds later and equalised through Ryan Christie.

Additionally, Bournemouth were awarded a penalty in the last ten minutes, and Harry Maguire was sent off in harsh fashion.

Pundits such as Andy Cole tore into the decisions and felt that double standards were being applied.

Manager Michael Carrick was also less than impressed by the performances of the officials, and as a result, United filed an official complaint over the match.

Response

English newspaper The Sun report that the club “are yet to hear back from PGMOL over their complaint at the penalty calls in their 2-2 draw at Bournemouth.”

The crux of United’s complaint was that “the contact on Evanilson (that was given as a penalty) was identical to the Amad shout when Adrien Truffert placed two hands on the winger.”

The Red Devils will hope to receive a response in the coming days before the Premier League season restarts after the current international break.

Featured image Ryan Pierse via Getty Images

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