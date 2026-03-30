Sandro Tonali: Biggest obstacle emerges for Man United in move for Newcastle midfielder



Manchester United are expected to dedicate much of their efforts and resources to strengthening their midfield.

Neglecting the centre of the park and signing only two central midfielders in the last seven years has left the position lagging in quality. With the midfield serving as the team’s engine room, the 20-time English champions cannot compete unless it is at its strongest.

As strengthening the position is a top priority, Ineos will be looking to make a marquee signing in midfield.

As for who United could sign, it has been claimed that Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali could be their man.

Tonali a priority target for Man United

Last week, a report relayed by The Peoples Person revealed that the Italian midfielder is now the Red Devils’ priority midfield target.

Just as anticipation was building over Ineos’ pursuit of Tonali, a concerning report emerged.

Teamtalk reports that a fierce Premier League battle is looming for Tonali’s services. The UK outlet claims:

“Arsenal are more desperate to sign Sandro Tonali than the mainstream media are making out.”

On what is driving the Gunners’ pursuit, the report explains:

“Mikel Arteta’s deep affection for the Newcastle star set to ensure the Gunners boss will be busting a gut to beat Manchester United to the potential £100m transfer.”

Arsenal battle for Tonali expected

Arsenal have always been formidable rivals for United in the Tonali chase. During the winter transfer window, murmurs suggested Tonali was offered to the Gunners, though nothing materialised.

And it is hardly surprising. As brilliant as Tonali has been this season, his defensive discipline, passing range, and attacking energy make him one of the finest central midfielders the league has to offer. He would naturally be a dream signing for any top European club, Arsenal very much included.

Yet, as desperate as the North Londoners are, the race for the Newcastle star remains wide open.

Gentleman’s agreement

Tonali reportedly has a gentleman’s agreement to leave St James’ Park if Newcastle fail to qualify for Europe. With the Magpies sitting twelfth, their chances are slim, which could open the door for his departure.

Strategy over desperation

Ultimately, whoever approaches this deal with strategy rather than desperation will win the race.

Hopefully, that proves to be United, who could hold a key advantage by promising Tonali a central role at the club, something Arsenal may well struggle to offer given the presence of capable midfielders like Martín Zubimendi and Declan Rice.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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