Southampton Legends 3-5 Man United Legends: Match Report

Manchester United legends were involved in a frantic encounter on Saturday afternoon.

FA Cup re-match

The Red Devils had the likes of Antonio Valencia playing for them in a 5-3 win at St Mary’s Stadium against Southampton.

The match was held to mark the 50th anniversary of the Saints beating United in the FA Cup final of 1976. Whilst Southampton won 1-0 on that day, United’s legends came out on top on a sunny afternoon on the south coast.

Stuart Pearson and Andy Ritchie were the head coaches for United, while Southampton legend Matt Le Tissier was in the opposite dugout for Southampton.

Goals

Lee Barnard gave the Saints the lead in the first half after 13 minutes.

Phil Bardsley responded at the very end of the half with a drilled finish into the bottom corner after good work by Valencia. Fraizer Campbell completed the comeback by pouncing on a spilled cross to give the United legends a 2-1 lead.

Rickie Lambert brought the hosts level, but Campbell gave United the lead once more after some nice build-up play with Dimitar Berbatov. Campbell almost grabbed a hat-trick, but his thumping header crashed off the underside of the bar.

Bulgarian star Berbatov saw a penalty saved before Lee Barnard equalised again for the Saints to make it 3-3. The action was not done there, though, as United’s fourth goal arrived through Danny Webber after he was put through by the dangerous Campbell.

Finally, Bardsley scored his second of the match to give United a 5-3 victory on a thoroughly enjoyable afternoon.

United XI: Van der Gouw; Bardsley, Johnsen (c), Brown, Simpson; Djemba-Djemba, Gibson; Valencia, Saha, Webber; Berbatov.

Substitutes: Pilkington, Djordjic, Pugh, Campbell.

Goals: Bardsley 45+2, 90, Campbell 49, 63, Webber 83.

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