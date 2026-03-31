Denzel Dumfries: Man United learn of golden opportunity to land long-term defensive target



Denzel Dumfries is a player Manchester United have long admired.

The Dutchman has been linked with a move to Old Trafford since the Erik ten Hag era.

Yet under Ten Hag or Ruben Amorim, the Red Devils have never managed to prise the right-back away from Inter Milan.

£22m Denzel Dumfries opportunity

Now, as per a report by LInterista, United might finally have the perfect chance to land Dumfries.

The Italian outlet reveals:

“Dumfries had previously agreed a renewal with Inter, subject to the inclusion of the €25 million release clause.”

The report further reveals that the Nerazzurri are currently trying to renew the right-back’s contract whilst seeking to remove the release clause, though nothing has been agreed on that front.

United among those keen to activate Dumfries’ release clause

That interesting situation at San Siro has the full-back’s suitors on alert as LInterista adds:

“In the Premier League, there have been some clubs trying to snatch the winger from Inter for some time, and according to what our editorial team has learned, they’ll try again next summer.”

Furthermore: “Manchester United, Liverpool, and Manchester City are all looking for a player with his characteristics, and given the €25 million cap, they wouldn’t have any problem acquiring him, especially considering it would be easy to convince him given the contracts they’re signing across the Channel.”

There may well be a fierce battle to land Dumfries, given Liverpool and City’s interest, but the Red Devils have every reason to try and win this race.

Dumfries move makes sense

With Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui already at the club, one would feel United have their right-back position sorted.

However, both are decidedly defensive in their approach, and this United side could do with a more attacking option at right-back.

An attacking full-back like Dumfries could unlock the 20-time English champions going forward and reduce the overdependence on Bruno Fernandes.

Fingers crossed Inter fail to agree a deal with him and United get to activate his release clause. The 29-year-old could arguably make the Red Devils a better side.

Featured image Marco Luzzani via Getty Images

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