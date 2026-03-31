Harry Maguire: Bryan Robson makes bold claim about United star

Manchester United legend Bryan Robson has named Harry Maguire in his preferred England World Cup squad. The veteran defender has been in inspired form for the Red Devils recently and has started every game under caretaker manager Michael Carrick.

Maguire was close to an exit from Old Trafford in the summer of 2023 after losing the armband and dropping out of favour under former head coach Erik ten Hag. However, the Englishman fought his way back into the fold and became a mainstay in the starting XI following the arrival of Ruben Amorim.

Maguire had a regular run in the team as the central centre-back under the Portuguese head coach’s 3-4-3 system, although he has since revealed that he prefers to operate in a back four. Amorim’s abrupt departure in January and the subsequent arrival of Michael Carrick as caretaker manager worked to the benefit of the Red Devils.

United reverted to a back four under the English manager and have been on a spectacular run so far. Maguire’s form has also seen him make a return to the international squad.

A pillar at the back for United

Maguire’s presence has been a godsend for United in a season where both Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez have struggled with injuries. The Englishman has registered two goals and one assist in 20 appearances across all competitions this season.

Harry Maguire Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 18 14 1 1 3 1 1,205' FA Cup 1 0 - - 1 - 11' EFL Cup 1 1 1 - - - 90' Total 20 15 2 1 4 1 1,306'

Maguire received a straight red card in the 2-2 draw against Bournemouth and will be suspended for the upcoming Premier League tie against Leeds United. The veteran defender’s contract expires at the end of this season, but he recently revealed that he is already in talks over extending his stay at the Theatre of Dreams.

The Englishman’s recent resurgence has seen him included in Thomas Tuchel’s squad ahead of this international break. However, the Three Lions boss recently played down talk of Maguire’s inclusion in the final squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup, suggesting that the player is no longer first choice for his nation. United legend Bryan Robson, however, believes that the defender must be on the plane across the Atlantic.

Robson hails Maguire

In a recent conversation with The Daily Mail, Robson outlined his preferred Three Lions squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The United legend included Maguire among the defenders, insisting that his experience could be vital in the summer’s mega tournament. Robson said: “I’ve gone for a mix of experience and youth. He’s had his critics but I’m a big fan of Harry Maguire.”

“He’s got the experience of playing in major tournaments, getting to finals. He reads the game well and he is a seriously dangerous attacking threat on set-pieces. If England need more pace, depending on which forwards they face, there is enough alongside him in the likes of Marc Guehi.”

Robson’s proposed squad saw no place for Kobbie Mainoo, and the legendary midfielder explained his decision, stating: “I’ve not put Kobbie Mainoo in because he missed a big chunk of the season. He’s unlucky but Tuchel may see it differently.”

Mainoo was an isolated figure in the first half of the campaign under Amorim, but has enjoyed a new lease of life following Carrick’s arrival. The 20 year old has been indispensable for United for the past couple of months and recent reports suggest that he is in line for a new deal.

Final Thoughts

Maguire’s experience and leadership qualities are already proving key for United as they navigate through a tough phase in the club’s history. As such, he could also be a vital squad member for the Three Lions for the summer’s tournament.

Featured image George Wood via Getty Images

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