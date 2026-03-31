Home » Leon Goretzka: Man United make decision on pursuit of German

Leon Goretzka: Man United make decision on pursuit of German

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Leon Goretzka

Manchester United have made the midfield a significant area to strengthen this summer.

Midfield targets

With Casemiro departing at the end of the season and Manuel Ugarte’s future uncertain, it is likely that at least two midfielders will be brought in.

Numerous options have been mentioned in the Premier League, with Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali appearing to be an increasingly likely option.

Elliot Anderson at Nottingham Forest is also highly admired by United, but the club will face major competition from Manchester City.

The Red Devils have also been keen on Carlos Baleba at Brighton and Hove Albion and, in fact, made efforts to sign the Cameroonian last summer.

Leon Goretzka

One star that United have been linked with for years is the German, Leon Goretzka.

The Bayern Munich midfielder will depart at the end of this season when his contract expires, and United’s name has once again been mentioned alongside the 31-year-old.

Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness) have reported that, “Manchester United have joined Arsenal and other clubs in the chase for Bayern Munich’s Leon Goretzka.”

It is stated that, “both the Red Devils and Arsenal have already made moves for the free agent and would battle for his signature in the summer.”

Serie A clubs Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan are also keen on securing the services of the player.

Reportedly, “Goretzka earns €9 million per year and needs at least €7 million annually from his next club” but the Italian clubs cannot meet this demand.

This gives United and Arsenal an advantage in the race, as they could satisfy his financial demands with significantly greater ease.

Leon Goretzka season stats

Games playedGoalsAssistsMins played
37221775

Source: transfermarkt.com
Featured image Stuart Franklin via Getty Images

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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