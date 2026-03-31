Man United receive massive lift as major Cole Palmer development surfaces



The chances of Manchester United sealing the signing of Chelsea star Cole Palmer have been handed a major boost, following the latest update on his situation.

Transfer on the cards

Despite being Chelsea’s talisman and his ties with Manchester City, Palmer has made no secret of his love for United and some of the club’s former players, most notably Wayne Rooney.

United have often been linked with Palmer over the past few windows and these rumours have only intensified heading into the summer. Most recently, The Sun’s Samuel Luckhurst claimed that Palmer is increasingly disillusioned with life at Chelsea and is primed to depart Stamford Bridge.

Luckhurst noted that Palmer is frustrated with the tactical changes at Chelsea, which he feels have undermined his role on the pitch. It was stated that Palmer would be open to the idea of joining United.

According to TEAMtalk, United are “actively exploring” Palmer’s situation, with a switch to Old Trafford a genuine possibility.

Palmer to United update

The news outlet says that the Red Devils are “intrigued” by the prospect of adding Palmer to the ranks at Old Trafford. It’s said that his affinity for United has added an extra layer of interest – a development that may swing things in United’s favour.

TEAMtalk claim that United have been alerted to Palmer’s availability, but they’re not the only suitors put on notice.

“Our sources indicate that intermediaries relating to the Chelsea attacker have been working behind the scenes to gauge interest from top clubs, suggesting a potential summer move could be on the horizon.”

“We understand that United are among those approached, alongside European heavyweights Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.”

United are said to have conducted checks on Palmer. His versatility is appreciated and he is viewed as someone who can be used in a number of roles, while Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko can be deployed further forward. But a deal is unlikely, primarily due to the 23-year-old’s price tag.

Chelsea want anywhere between £100 million and £150million to sanction the England international’s exit. There is also the fact that United are set to prioritise midfield reinforcements when the summer transfer window commences.

United return to action on 13 April when they host arch-rivals Leeds United.

Featured image Shaun Botterill via Getty Images

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