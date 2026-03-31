Manchester United receive fantastic Lisandro Martinez fitness boost



Manchester United have been handed a major lift involving Lisandro Martinez ahead of their upcoming training camp in Ireland.

Return beckons

Martinez has missed the last few weeks of action due to a calf injury.

He last featured for the club on February 10 as he and his teammates were held to a 1-1 draw by West Ham at the London Stadium.

The Argentina international was initially expected to miss just a week before a setback in his recovery ruled him out for longer. In his absence, caretaker boss Michael Carrick turned to Leny Yoro, who slotted next to Harry Maguire at the heart of the Red Devils’ defence.

Martinez was not called up to represent the national team in the ongoing international break, although he was expected to be back for United’s next Premier League match vs. Leeds.

Now, the Manchester Evening News have revealed that Martinez will travel with his teammates for next week’s training camp in Ireland.

Martinez boost

A report covered by The Peoples Person last week relayed that the Red Devils will head to Ireland for four days for an intense period of training.

United will be based around 30 minutes outside Dublin.

MEN write that Martinez will get the chance to prove his fitness as he eyes a return for the Leeds game on 13 April.

If he comes out of the training camp unscathed, there is every chance that he will be involved against Leeds. Harry Maguire is suspended for the meeting with Leeds courtest of the red card he picked up in the previous outing at Bournemouth.

Martinez could partner Yoro, but Carrick also has Ayden Heaven and Luke Shaw to choose from.

Meanwhile, MEN add that the Leeds game will be too soon for Patrick Dorgu, who is still undergoing his rehabilitation. Dorgu is still likely to play this season.

Feature image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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