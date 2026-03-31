Marcus Rashford: Man United star’s Barcelona move hangs in balance

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford could be witnessing his dream move slip away.

Arrival at FC Barcelona

After falling out with Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford, Rashford left for Aston Villa on loan in the winter of 2025.

Last summer, he finally secured his move to Barcelona and settled in very well from the start.

He has scored 10 goals and provided 13 assists in all competitions this season for the Blaugrana.

Nonetheless, the winger has seen his influence drop recently, as he has struggled for game time in February and March.

The injury to Raphinha on international duty for Brazil has presented the Englishman with a huge chance to show his worth to the hierarchy in the final weeks of the season.

Other options

Catalan newspaper Sport has warned that Barcelona have not 100% committed to finalising a deal for Rashford in the summer.

The paper claims that, “Barça’s sporting management is analyzing profiles they have on the table that they consider interesting from both a sporting and financial perspective.”

They believe Rashford’s potential deal is very high when factoring in salary demands and would make it harder to line up deals for top targets Alessandro Bastoni and Julian Alvarez in different positions.

It is reported that, “two of the names being considered are Andreas Schjelderup, a winger from Benfica, and Víctor Muñoz, a winger from Osasuna. There’s also the possibility of Jan Virgili, who was transferred to Mallorca, although at the moment his return isn’t being considered, and a sale is the preferred option, as Barça would receive a percentage.”

Schjelderup is a highly respected option after he put on a “dazzling display” for SL Benfica versus Barcelona in last season’s epic 5-4 victory for the Catalans. He is also said to have left the Barca coaches “in awe” of his potential.

The paper adds that, “he is represented by Rafaela Pimienta, who is very close to Joan Laporta, and his value could reach €30 million.”

In addition, Muñoz could also be a complicated option, as his release clause is €40 million and Real Madrid hold 50% of his rights, so will not negotiate with their fierce rivals.

Featured image Mike Hewitt via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social