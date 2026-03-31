Matheus Cunha: Patrice Evra lavishes praise on Man United star

Manchester United have improved significantly as a team since last season.

Team improvements

They were languishing in 15th place at this time last year, which is where they ultimately finished a catastrophic season.

Fast forward to the spring of 2026, and United find themselves in third place in the league with very realistic dreams of Champions League qualification.

The Red Devils brought in impressive attacking reinforcements in the summer through the signings of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, and Benjamin Sesko.

United also dramatically improved at goalkeeper with the addition of Belgian Senne Lammens.

Patrice Evra comments

Manchester United legend Patrice Evra has given his verdict on who he believes has improved United the most this season.

Speaking to DHL Express as part of the ‘Delivering Dreams’ campaign (via The Metro), he claimed, “as for the most improved player this season, that’s a tough one because everyone is pushing hard this season, but I would probably say Matheus Cunha.”

Commenting further on what the Brazilian has brought to the team, he explained, “I am really happy with the new signings including Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha. They bring something different to the team.”

Evra complimented the attacker’s vision and skill, as well as his strength and ability to play in attacking areas.

He added, “these signings are proving why they were brought to Manchester United.”

Evra also threw his support behind Patrick Dorgu, who received his fair share of criticism in his first season at Old Trafford.

The former French international elaborated that as a fullback, “you have to find the right balance, but with the way modern football is played, I think Patrick Dorgu is more dangerous as a left winger. That goal he scored against Arsenal was unbelievable. He is definitely more attacking than defensive. While the manager will ultimately decide, I see his long-term future as a left winger.”

Matheus Cunha season stats

Games played Goals Assists Mins played 30 7 4 2255

Source: transfermarkt.com

Featured image Justin Setterfield via Getty Images

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