Myles Lewis-Skelly offered to United, Arsenal will be livid



Manchester United cannot afford to ignore the left-back problem for too long.

Luke Shaw has been an ever-present member of the backline this season, but then again, this is a World Cup year, and the Englishman does tend to perform well before quadrennial showpieces.

Not many clubs would keep their faith in him, given his abysmal injury record. It is high time the Red Devils bring in a successor instead of someone who can compete and push the England international in training.

The likes of Alex Telles and Tyrell Malacia have all served that purpose, and it is time a replacement is brought in.

High time United sign Shaw’s replacement

Patrick Dorgu can play in that position, but as Michael Carrick has shown, the Dane is far better when playing further upfield.

Then there are academy graduates Harry Amass and Diego Leon. Both remain raw, and another loan stint makes more sense at this stage.

Given United’s need to strengthen in midfield, out wide, and at the heart of the defence, it is unlikely the 20-time English league champions will spend big to land a new left-back.

Ideally, INEOS would prefer a Premier League-proven name and someone who is young, hungry and ready to make the position his own for years to come.

Myles Lewis-Skelly offered to United

Myles Lewis-Skelly of Arsenal fits the bill perfectly, with the Englishman hardly featuring under Mikel Arteta in the Premier League this season.

Last term, the 19-year-old managed 15 starts in the English top flight but has managed only one this campaign.

Which explains why the England international is keen to leave the Emirates in search of regular minutes.

According to The Daily Mail, United fancy the Hale End graduate and intermediaries have even offered him to the Old Trafford side ahead of the summer window.

Myles Lewis-Skelly would be the perfect acquisition for United

“Myles Lewis-Skelly finds himself at a crossroads with Arsenal – Daily Mail Sport understands he is under consideration at Manchester United having been offered up to United by intermediaries.”

United are no strangers to plucking promising young stars away from North London, as Ayden Heaven and Chido Obi will attest to.

Myles Lewis-Skelly figured in the top 95th percentile for crosses completed last season, a metric United have been poor in for sometime now.

With Benjamin Sesko feasting from crosses, it would be a potent weapon to have. Add to this the Arsenal wonderkid being able to play in midfield while also registering in the 94th percentile for duels won, and it is clear to see what a talent United could potentially nab (all stats via fotmob).

Whether Arsenal would allow the player to leave for United will be interesting to see. INEOS should push hard to clinch the deal provided the price point is within range.

Feature image Clive Mason via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

