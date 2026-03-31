Panic at Man United as major Andre Onana issue comes to light



Manchester United are reportedly facing a major dilemma involving Andre Onana ahead of the summer transfer window.

Time’s up

Onana’s United career is widely believed to be over, with the club eager to permanently part ways with him in the upcoming window.

He endured a difficult two-year spell at United, having joined the club from Inter Milan in the summer of 2023. His error-prone performances often left much to be desired. He lost his place to Altay Bayindir at the start of the season, and the signing of Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp proved to be the final nail in the coffin.

United loaned him out to Turkish outfit Trabzonspor. After a promising start, his form eventually dwindled and in a familiar pattern, mistakes have crept back into his game.

Trabzonspor are unlikely to make his signing a permanent one, meaning Onana will return to United at the end of the season. United plan to make him available for transfer.

According to ESPN, Onana remains keen to fight for his place at Old Trafford. The news outlet reaffirms United’s desire to sell him but one huge issue threatens to scupper whatever chances there are of that happening.

Onana dilemma

ESPN reveal, “Manchester United are facing a dilemma over the future of Andre Onana, sources have told ESPN, with the goalkeeper’s wages set to spike if they qualify for Europe.”

“With Michael Carrick’s team third in the Premier League table and on course to reach the Champions League, Onana’s salary is set to return to its original level.”

“Sources have told ESPN that there are concerns at United that the increase will make it more difficult to generate interest in the 29-year-old over the summer.”

To move Onana on, United may be forced to subsidise Onana’s wages, irrespective of whether he departs permanently or on another loan. It’s understood that Onana’s representatives are set to hold talks with United before the end of May where presumably, his future will be discussed.

United expect Lammens to keep his role as the undisputed starter.

ESPN add that United could dip into the market to sign a new number two if Bayindir leaves. Bayindir is attracting interest from Besiktas.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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