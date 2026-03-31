Radek Vitek makes clear transfer demand to Man United ahead of summer



Goalkeeper Radek Vitek has outlined his stance to Manchester United ahead of the summer transfer window.

Brilliant loan spell

Vitek is enjoying a superb stint out on loan with Bristol City, having joined the club last summer.

Initially signed to provide cover for the injured Max O’Leary, Vitek’s impressive performances between the sticks eventually saw him claim the number one position as his own, and he has held on to it since, despite O’Leary making a full recovery.

The United academy graduate has made 34 Championship appearances, registering nine clean sheets in that period. Gerhard Struber expressed a desire to keep Vitek beyond the end of the season before he was recently sacked after a poor run of one win in nine games.

Veteran manager Roy Hodgson has been appointed to succeed Struber but Vitek’s position in the squad is unlikely to shift.

The Czech Republic youth international spoke to The Sun and the topic of his future unsurprisingly came up. He expressed a reluctance to go back to United just to sit on the bench and deputise Senne Lammens. Vitek stressed that his desire is to play regularly, whether that’s at Old Trafford or elsewhere.

Vitek speaks

He told the newspaper, “At the moment, I’m focussing on the end of the season and finishing as strong as possible for Bristol City with eight games to play. I just want to give my best for the club and to build my platform towards next season.”

“I will communicate with Man United closely and we will see what’s going to be best for me next season. But I want to play football. I don’t want to just be somewhere sitting on the bench. I really appreciate the trust [United] are giving me. Obviously, I am going step by step.”

On his move to United in 2020 as a 16-year-old, Vitek explained, “I couldn’t turn down Manchester United at such a young age. I knew it would be a challenge; new country, new language. But if you don’t work for something in life, you can’t achieve much. Looking back, I did the right thing. It builds my personality and character as well. ”

“You speak about mentality; when you work hard every day towards something, towards the weekend, you feel much better and more confident. There have been some difficult times but when you overcome that, it builds you up, you have more confidence and you believe in yourself.”

He continued, “I have always been a bit of a loner because I moved from my hometown at a really young age to play for Sigma Olumuc, which was over an hour from my home. I stayed over the week some days, so I was already used to the travel and being on my own.”

“But I have graduated to a different level. When I came to Man United first, I wasn’t anywhere near the agility level or movement level where I am now.”

“So I have to thank all the academy staff and goalkeeper coaches for what they done with me. I feel like a massive improvement since age 16 to that first loan.”

“So one of the best academies in the world helped me in my career.”

Before Vitek joined Bristol, he signed a new United contract that runs until 2028. His Ashton Gate spell marks the third loan move of his career after spending time with Accrington Stanley and Blau-Weiss Linz in Austria.

Feature image Ed Sykes via Getty Images

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