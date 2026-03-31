Rio Ferdinand: Why Maguire will see Tuchel’s remarks as a clear “insult”



Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand believes Harry Maguire would have viewed Thomas Tuchel’s recent remarks about his England role as disrespectful.

Bombshell revelation

Maguire earned himself a first England call-up under Tuchel with his fine performances for United since Michael Carrick’s appointment as interim head coach.

The United defender justified his selection with an imperious performance during Friday’s 1-1 draw with Uruguay at Wembley. He made two clutch blocks in the dying embers of the match as the South American nation pushed for a winner.

Yet, despite seemingly playing himself into contention to be in Tuchel’s XI for the World Cup, the England boss bizarrely stated that Maguire remains at the bottom of the pecking order, well behind the likes of Ezri Konsa, Marc Guehi, John Stones and Trevoh Chalobah.

Tuchel strongly hinted that Maguire’s path into the side could depend on injuries elsewhere.

He said, “I haven’t changed my mind (on Maguire) but I see other players I like to start for us, I see other players ahead with a different profile. I see Ezri Konsa ahead. I see Marc Guehi ahead. It’s no secret. I see Trevoh Chalobah, on the level of mobility, was slightly ahead of him. Also John Stones, but he had injuries so he (Maguire) needed to come in camp. I needed to meet him in person to see how he acts within the group.”

Asked if Maguire would be in his squad were he to name it tomorrow, Tuchel answered, “If I have to name it tomorrow, we have a lot of injuries, he could be in it. Who else would be there in the centre of defence?! e don’t need to name the squad tomorrow. He did a good game. He did what he does for Man United. He did it straight away. I’m very happy with him. To be honest, I haven’t changed my mind. I got everything I expected from him.”

Speaking on the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast, Ferdinand outlined why Tuchel’s comments may have been viewed as offensive by Maguire.

“An insult”

Ferdinand remarked, “Maguire is one who can see out a game and can win a game on set pieces.”

“I think Maguire will take that as an insult in some respect.”

The six-time Premier League winner continued, “Hold on a minute, I’m more than this. In Tuchel’s eyes, he uses the word mobility. Other guys have more. I get what he’s saying. No one has to agree with it.”

Ferdinand also insisted that Kobbie Mainoo should be in England’s starting XI for the World Cup, ahead of Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson.

“I want to dictate the game. The reason I am playing him is because of his European Championship experience, and what he did in that tournament led me to believe he will be unfazed.”

“He knows how to play at that level; he has done it before, was one of our best players there, and was one of the guys controlling things.”

England are next in action later this evening when they face Japan in another friendly at Wembley.

Featured image George Wood via Getty Images

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