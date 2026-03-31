Sandro Tonali has chosen his next club



Manchester United are set for another squad overhaul in the summer, with INEOS expected to concentrate their efforts on rebuilding the midfield.

Despite his impressive resurgence in form under Michael Carrick, Casemiro is set to depart once his current contract runs out in the summer.

As things stand, United’s co-owners as well as the player have no plans of rescinding their agreement despite the United squad and the entire fanbase urging the midfield superstar to stay for one more season.

Manuel Ugarte, signed as the Brazilian‘s successor, has endured a nightmare spell at Old Trafford which INEOS are keen to end this summer.

Midfield overhaul in the works

Which effectively means, the Red Devils need more than one midfielder and the club is likely to target a superstar to replace the former Real Madrid ace, and a cost-effective name to come in and replace the Uruguayan.

Elliot Anderson of Nottingham Forest is seen as United’s Plan A, but noisy neighbours, Manchester City are reportedly in pole position.

That has forced the 20-time English league champions to look elsewhere and Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali has emerged as the best fit.

He is only 25 and Premier League-proven, both metrics INEOS rate very highly, but his impressive form for the Magpies means multiple clubs are eyeing his signature.

Sandro Tonali, a man in demand

A return to Italy cannot be discounted, while Arsenal are ready to go head-to-head with United for the Italian’s services.

In great news for the United fanbase, Sandro Tonali has made his choice regarding his next club, according to Football FanCast.

Their report suggests the former AC Milan star will opt to play at the Theatre of Dreams due to the void Casemiro’s departure will leave, provided Michael Carrick can guide the team back into the Champions League.

“The most serious suitors for Sandro Tonali are Arsenal, who are concerned about Martin Odegaard’s injury problems, and Manchester United, who are seeking a top level midfielder to replace Casemiro.

Sandro Tonali chooses his next club

“The Italy international, whose agent has publicly stoked the fires around his future in recent weeks, admires Manchester United and would prefer to move to Old Trafford if the Red Devils secure Champions League football, Football FanCast sources understand.

Competition Apps Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Premier League 29 0 2 3 0 2,046' UEFA Champions League 11 1 1 2 0 955' EFL Cup 4 0 2 1 0 219' FA Cup 3 2 2 0 0 300' Total 47 3 7 6 0 3,520'

25/26 season stats via Transfermarkt

“Called a “generational player” in Italy long before developing into the polished, top level midfielder he is today, the 25 year-old sees an opportunity to cement himself in United’s starting XI for years to come, sources close to the player have confirmed.

“A deal is possible, but Newcastle are set to demand a monster fee of at least £100m, with those on Tyneside believing Tonali belongs in the bracket of Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo.”

United are currently third in the Premier League, and well on course to meet that demand. Whether INEOS can afford such an extensive outlay remains to be seen.

Feature image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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