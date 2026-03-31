Senne Lammens reveals Carrick’s simple day-one trick that changed everything



Manchester United goalkeeper Senne Lammens has revealed the simple thing that Michael Carrick did from day one to inspire the club’s dramatic turnaround.

Transformation

United have looked like a completely different side since dismissing Ruben Amorim and appointing Carrick as his temporary replacement.

Carrick has steered United clear of the inconsistencies and off-the-pitch drama that defined the Amorim era.

The legendary United midfielder has taken charge of 10 Premier League games, winning seven, drawing two and losing one. At present, the Red Devils lie in third place in the table, one point above Aston Villa and six adrift of cross-town rivals Manchester City in second.

United are now a more entertaining side to watch, but with a defensive resoluteness to match. Lammens has been a big part of the latter.

The Belgian goalkeeper spoke to The Athletic’s Adam Crafton and credited Carrick’s simple instructions as a driving force behind United’s transformation.

Lammens’ remarks

Lammens told Crafton, “The first thing, from the first day, was his (Carrick) ability to make everything quite clear and (present) a direct message. He didn’t make it too difficult for us or too complicated.”

“Sometimes, managers make a plan too complicated, and then some players don’t buy in and it’s difficult to get on the same level for everyone. But from the first game, it was quite clear what he wanted. He was not asking the most difficult things, but also he was able to let our players thrive in their qualities.”

“At the back, not giving goals away is one of the most important things, and then our players in front can make a difference. That’s probably what has been working the best.”

He continued, “We don’t really give away a lot of goals in the beginning of the game, which is probably one of the most important things in the Premier League. Michael has given us a lot of confidence and a lot of stability from the back.”

“At the beginning of the season, there were a couple of players injured and a couple of defenders coming in and going out. It was difficult to get the rhythm. The last couple of games have been better as well. For example, with (centre-back) Harry Maguire in front of me, he is also a beast, so it’s always nice to have him there.”

Lammens has proven to be a top signing for United, having joined the club on deadline day of last summer’s transfer window. But United also considered bringing in Emi Martinez from Aston Villa instead.

Lammens revealed that United didn’t give him any guaranteed of regular first-team football.

“There was never something clear set about that. There was never a timeline or something. They just said, ‘Look, if you believe in yourself, you’re going to get a chance. If you let your quality show in training, the manager will put you in’. I also saw the path for me to be able to get my chance sooner or later.”

The 23-year-old also made it clear that United was his only priority.

“From the outside, it was a lot of talk. But for me, it was always United, to be honest. It was quite clear for me. I just believed in myself. And I knew the chance was going to come and it was up to me to take it. I think I’ve been able to do that now.”

“Making the move to United was a big one, but in my head I was always confident and sure, long-term, that I was going to make the right call. It has gone really good, really fast. I can’t really say anything bad about the transition.”

Set-pieces have dominated the Premier League this season and Lammens, like other goalkeepers in the division have been asked to do more.

In United’s recent wins against Everton and Arsenal in particular, Lammens was instrumental as United beat both sides. He regularly came out to claim the ball or to punch it away from the danger area.

Asked about this, he remarked, “This season in particular, they start blocking at set pieces and trying to gather around the goalkeeper and make it more and more difficult. It’s not the easiest, but I think I’ve dealt with it quite well.”

“Sometimes when you see all those guys in front of you, you kind of get scared of it. But I also have to trust my team-mates to get me in the best possible position to push those players away. So I just focus on the ball and then try to make a right decision. I think I’ve been doing well at that.”

Lammens and United are next in action on 13 April when they host Leeds United at Old Trafford.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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