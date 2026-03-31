Waldemar Anton: United take key step in pursuit of Bundesliga ace

Manchester United have enjoyed a superb resurgence in 2026 after a gloomy 2025, which marked a series of lows under former head coach Ruben Amorim. The Red Devils finished 15th in the Premier League last season and also lost the Europa League final 1-0 to Tottenham Hotspur.

INEOS attempted to revive the club’s fortunes by investing heavily in the squad over the summer. While the performances were better at the beginning of this campaign, results failed to improve, and the English giants ultimately parted ways with the Portuguese head coach in January.

United handed the reins of the first team to Michael Carrick until the end of the season, and it has turned out to be one of the best decisions in recent times. The caretaker manager has taken the Red Devils to third in the league table, thanks to a run of seven wins in 10 games.

With a return to next season’s Champions League now a real possibility, United are preparing for an eventful summer. While the midfield is likely to be reinforced, the backline also remains a cause for concern.

United’s recent defensive woes

United have conceded 50 goals or more in three of the last four league campaigns. Last season, the Red Devils let in 54 goals in 38 Premier League games, and were particularly vulnerable at set pieces.

The English giants have done marginally better this year, conceding 43 times in 31 league outings. Their form has improved after reverting to a back four under Carrick, as they have let in 11 goals in 10 games under the English manager.

However, United may have to consider defensive reinforcements this summer, even though Harry Maguire appears to be close to a renewal. The English defender recently turned 34 and cannot be expected to continue at this level much longer.

Meanwhile, Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt have struggled with fitness issues of late, while Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven are in the nascent stages of their careers. The Red Devils have subsequently been linked with several defenders of late, and it now appears that they also have their eyes on an emerging Bundesliga star.

United want Waldemar Anton

Sky Sports Germany reports that United have set their sights on Borussia Dortmund defender Waldemar Anton. The report states: “According to Sky Sports, Atlético Madrid and Manchester United are among the clubs interested in Anton. The two top clubs have already inquired about the DFB defender’s situation. Aston Villa has also shown interest.”

Los Rojiblancos are long-term admirers of the Germany international and believe that he could be the perfect fit under Diego Simeone. The LaLiga giants and Bayer Leverkusen were also interested in Anton before his switch to Signal Iduna Park from VfB Stuttgart in 2024.

The 29 year old is highly rated at Dortmund, and could add calmness and leadership in United’s backline. This season, Anton has registered three goals in 37 appearances for the Bundesliga club in all competitions, all of which have been starts.

Waldemar Anton Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Second Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Bundesliga 25 25 2 - 3 - - 2,250' UEFA Champions League 9 9 1 - 2 - - 747' DFB-Pokal 3 3 - - 1 - - 300' Total 37 37 3 - 6 - - 3,297'

The Germany international is under contract until 2028, and BVB are reportedly planning to tie him down to a new deal.

Final Thoughts

Anton will turn 30 this summer, so even if he hits the ground running at the Theatre of Dreams, he cannot be a long-term replacement for Maguire. United, as such, would be better advised to target a younger, Premier League-proven centre-back like Nathan Collins.

Featured image Fabio Deinert via Getty Images

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