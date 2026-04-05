Ex-United teammate James Nolan makes exciting Shea Lacey prediction



Shea Lacey’s former Manchester United teammate, James Nolan, has made an exciting prediction about the youngster’s future at the club.

First-team player

After years of impressing in the academy with his remarkable ability and promise, Lacey has taken major strides in his United career this season.

He made his senior United debut during a defeat to Aston Villa and then went on to make a few more first-team appearances from the bench. However, his momentum was halted by a red card he picked up in the FA Cup exit to Brighton and Hove Albion and an injury, which he has since recovered from.

Lacey has been restored to first-team training under caretaker boss Michael Carrick.

Under-21s boss Adam Lawrence spoke to the media recently and revealed that Lacey is now considered a first-team player. Lawrence joked that he may have to ask Carrick for permission so that Lacey can play in the side’s upcoming match against Real Madrid.

The sky is the limit for Lacey and he will undoubtedly be yearning for opportunities in the business end of the season to truly show what he can do.

Speaking to The Mirror, Nolan predicted that Lacey will burst into the first team and flourish, stating that the youngster possesses all the attributes required to make it at the top.

Lacey prediction

Nolan said, “Shea is that guy! He’s just got it. He’s playing 10, 15 minutes, but you can see the level he’s at.”

Asked about his toughest opponent, the former United Under-18s captain answered, “When the first team played Barcelona in the Europa League at the Nou Camp, United and Barca spoke and we played [against their academy team] in the morning and then watched the first team at night.”

“I came on in the second half and there’s a little 13-year-old kid stood on the side. He comes on and I’m thinking, ‘Oh, nice and easy, this.’ It ended up being Lamine Yamal.”

“So he comes on and gets the ball passed to him. I’m tight to him and then takes a touch inside, probably 25 yards out and just whips it top corner. Yeah. I’m thinking, ‘Alright.’ Then two minutes later, I try to nail him and he skips past me and does exactly the same.”

Nolan added, “I’ve played [against] Ethan Nwaneri at Arsenal. You’ve got Myles Lewis-Skelly. Nico O’Reilly, Rico Lewis. And obviously played with Kobbie [Mainoo], played with [Alejandro] Garnacho, played with Shea Lacey. There’s been that many where I’ve stepped off the football pitch and thought, ‘You know what? Fair play.’ You know when you’re coming up against someone when with the first touch they just go and do that like with Yamal.”

He further stated about talents like Yamal and Lacey, “It’s just special. I’ve been lucky to play against these players and it’s one of those things where I’ll always remember it and it’s been a brilliant time doing it.”

Another youngster who has been generating hype at Carrington is JJ Gabriel.

Gabriel has been unable to debut in the Premier League this season due to age restrictions but he will be able to do so next term.

Nolan said about the 15-year-old, “When we used to be in college doing our Btecs, he used to come into the school and then he used to train with us in the afternoon and even at 12, 13, it was mental [how good he was].”

“I think with certain players, when you get to the 14, 15 age, you just know straight away. For me, I think once Shea gets his chance, he’ll do very well for himself.”

Carrick and his players return to action on 13 April when they host historic rivals Leeds United.

Feature image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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