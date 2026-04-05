Kevin De Bruyne fires Rasmus Hojlund warning to Man United



Former Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has sent a warning to Manchester United regarding his Napoli teammate Rasmus Hojlund.

Redemption

Hojlund’s fortunes have improved since he swapped United for Napoli last summer. He joined the reigning Serie A champions on a season-long loan amidst his troubles at Old Trafford.

The Dane struggled to justify the massive £72m that United forked out to sign him from Atalanta in 2023.

Burdened with the responsibility of leading the line for a club in crisis, Hojlund struggled to consistently come up with the goods. His poor return of just four Premier League goals last term marked the end of his stint in England. Although he had no desire to depart United, he was left with no choice but to reverse course after Ruben Amorim informed him that he wasn’t part of his plans.

Hojlund has flourished under Antonio Conte. He has notched an impressive 14 goals in 37 appearances for Napoli.

His performances have also improved and it’s all but guaranteed that Napoli will sign him permanently at the end of the campaign.

The United loanee has struck a good partnership with De Bruyne, who spoke to La Gazzetta dello Sport and warned the Red Devils that they could be parting ways with a top player.

De Bruyne’s warning

Asked about Hojlund’s recent remarks in which the striker praised his incisive passing, De Bruyne answered, “I try, but I don’t know… every time someone makes a move, I try to serve them. I have to try to serve them.”

“If you don’t give them the ball, they’ll stop making a move, and it would be worse for me too.”

De Bruyne continued, “He [Hojlund] can become a top player, he has great qualities.”

“He had a difficult time in Manchester, but now he’s doing very well here. He’s still young; he has a lot of time ahead of him.”

The permanent fee agreed between United and Napoli is thought to be worth around £38m.

Featured image Marco M. Mantovani via Getty Images

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