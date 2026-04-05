Nico Schlotterbeck releases statement on his future amid Man United interest



Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck has addressed the ongoing speculation around his future, even as he continues to be linked with a potential transfer to Manchester United.

On United’s radar

United are bracing for another busy window, with Champions League qualification looking increasingly likely.

At present, the Red Devils lie in third place in the Premier League table, one point above Aston Villa in fourth and six adrift of Manchester City, who are second.

The club are thought to be prioritising midfield reinforcements, though other areas of the pitch, including defence, could also be addressed. The poor injury records of Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt may force United to return to the market for additional defensive options.

Combine this with the inexperience of Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven, and United’s need for additions in the backline becomes even more dire.

Schlotterbeck has emerged as a genuine target for United in recent weeks amid his extremely uncertain future at Dortmund. His contract expires in 2027 and talks over a new deal have yet to bear fruit. At one point, there were suggestions that an agreement was close but the player came out to quash such talk, insisting that it was not the case.

The belief is that Schlotterbeck’s reluctance to extend his contract is a reaction to Dortmund’s firing of sporting director Sebastian Kehl. Yet Dortmund suspect this is merely a pretext and that Liverpool and United have already turned the defender’s head.

A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Dortmund could let Schlotterbeck leave for €30-35 million (£26.1-30.5m) if contract talks continue to stall.

The 26-year-old spoke to Sky Germany after the final whistle of his side’s 2-0 win over Stuttgart on Saturday and addressed his future.

Schlotterbeck speaks

On his contract situation and recent comments, he said, “I wanted to defend myself. I didn’t want to have a go at the BVB fans.”

“I spoke with the club this week. I wanted to hear Ole’s point of view and how he approaches things.”

Pressed on whether he will sign an extension, whenever that may be, he replied, “I had a good conversation with Lars Ricken and with Ole Book. The talks will continue this week. I think it won’t take much longer before I make a decision.”

“I’ve said it all along: of course I can imagine staying. But all the discussions have to be right.”

“Now we’ll see how things develop.”

When he was informed that it sounded like he could be staying, Schlotterbeck remarked, “That’s what you said…”

🚨⚫️🟡 Nico #Schlotterbeck told Sky on his possible contract extension and his recent comments. “I wanted to defend myself. I didn’t want to have a go at the BVB fans.“ “I spoke with the club this week. I wanted to hear Ole’s point of view and how he approaches things.” Will… pic.twitter.com/2A2bcbVmfS — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) April 4, 2026

The Germany international has made 31 appearances across all competitions this term, contributing four goals and two assists in that period.

Featured image Alex Grimm via Getty Images

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