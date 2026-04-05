Philippe Clement voices frustration over Man United’s Harry Amass decision



Norwich City boss Philippe Clement has admitted to being left frustrated by the manner of Harry Amass’ return to parent club Manchester United.

Devastating start

Amass enjoyed a superb first half of the season out on loan at Sheffield Wednesday. Despite Wednesday’s difficulties on and off the pitch, he distinguished himself and caught the eye with a string of impressive performances.

Wednesday were keen to keep him for the remainder of the season but United opted to sanction another loan move, with Norwich winning the race for his signature.

But he sustained a serious injury in training, which later turned out to be a hamstring problem.

Amass suffered the setback just days after making his club debut as a substitute in the win over Championship leaders Coventry City.

The defender returned to United, where he has been undergoing rehabilitation for the issue.

Speaking to journalists before Norwich’s meeting with Millwall on Easter Monday, Clement confirmed as much and also revealed that Amass is unlikely to feature for the Canaries again before his deal runs out at the end of the season.

Frustrated

Clement said, “We wanted things to be different with Harry.”

“But Manchester United are the owners of the player and they decided not to come here for his rehab and not to have Harry here in these weeks.”

He added, “We wish it was a different situation and I don’t want to go into what Harry wanted, that’s for him to say but it is what it is”

“They are the owners of the player and they decided to keep him there until the end of the season.

Amass made his senior United debut in March 2025 during a 3-0 win win against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium. The England youth international joined United from Watford’s academy in June 2023.

Featured image Matt McNulty via Getty Images

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