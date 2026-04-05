Vinicius Junior: Major update on Manchester United target’s future

Manchester United remain linked with several world-class forwards as they look to add more firepower to their attack this summer. The midfield is likely to be the Premier League giants’ priority at the end of this season, but it is not the only position that the club is preparing to upgrade.

Despite investing heavily in the attack last summer, the Red Devils are a little light in the forward department, especially following a mass exodus at the beginning of this campaign. United sold Antony and Alejandro Garnacho, and loaned out Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Rasmus Hojlund.

Sancho’s contract expires at the end of this season and he is expected to leave, while Napoli have a purchase obligation in Hojlund’s loan deal. Rashford has impressed with Barcelona, but is expected to part ways with the Red Devils permanently at the end of the season.

United are expected to fight on four fronts next season and will be tempted to add more guile and trickery to their squad over the summer. One player who has long been linked with the club is Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior.

Proven name in European circuit

Vinicius has been operating consistently at the top level for Los Blancos for the past several seasons and is also one of the most lethal forwards in the world right now. The Brazilian has enjoyed tremendous success with the Spanish giants, winning 14 trophies at the Santiago Bernabeu, including two Champions League trophies and three LaLiga titles.

This season, the 25 year old has scored 17 goals and set up 13 more in 44 games for Real Madrid, all but five of which have been starts.

Vinicius Junior Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played LaLiga 29 25 11 6 7 - 2,214' UEFA Champions League 12 11 5 7 2 - 991' Supercopa 2 2 1 - 1 - 163' Copa del Rey 1 1 - - - - 90' Total 44 39 17 13 10 - 3,458'

For United, Vinicius represents proven Champions League pedigree and a superstar signing who could instantly transform them into title challengers. A previous report relayed by The Peoples Person stated that Real Madrid are open to their prized asset’s departure.

The Brazilian’s contract is due to expire in 2027 and he is yet to agree to an extension. As such, speculation is rife regarding his next move, and an update on the situation has now emerged.

United offered chance to sign Vinicius

According to TEAMtalk, United are among the clubs offered the chance to secure the services of Vinicius this summer. The report states: “Intermediaries have contacted Premier League heavyweights Arsenal, Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea regarding the potential availability of Vinicius Junior this summer, TEAMtalk can reveal.”

The report adds that Real Madrid are locked in renewal talks with Vinicius and are willing to offer him pay parity with Kylian Mbappe. Their latest proposal will see the Brazilian earn in excess of £500,000 per week, but that has not been enough to get a deal across the line.

While Vinicius is open to extending his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu, a breakthrough in talks has not been reached yet. Real Madrid are unwilling to offer the Brazilian improved terms, and could be open to his departure this year to avoid losing him for free next summer.

The aforementioned Premier League clubs have been notified of the situation, along with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Bayern Munich, while there is also interest from the Middle East. However, there is a belief that Vinicius is not actively looking to leave Los Blancos.

Final Thoughts

While Vinicius is arguably one of the best forwards in the world right now, it is unlikely that he would leave Real Madrid in favour of a move to Old Trafford at the moment. Meanwhile, United have also moved away from superstar signings under INEOS and are unlikely to consider a move for the Brazilian, especially since he will cost an exorbitant fee and command massive wages.

Featured image Wagner Meier via Getty Images

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