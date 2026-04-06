Angelo Stiller: Real Madrid storm into race for Man United target



Real Madrid are reportedly poised to rival Manchester United for the summer signing of Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller.

Midfield hunt

United are expected to prioritise midfield reinforcements in the upcoming window, having spent the bulk of last summer’s budget on bolstering their options in the attacking department.

The Red Devils are believed to be keeping tabs on a number of options including Sandro Tonali (Newcastle), Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest) and Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace).

At the moment, Anderson and Tonali appear to be the leading names on the club’s wishlist, but they will not come cheap. Each player is valued at around £100m, with neither Forest nor Newcastle looking to part ways with them. There is also stiff competition for the two players.

Manchester City are also strongly pursuing Anderson, while Juventus are looking to lure Tonali back to Italy.

United could be forced to explore cheaper alternatives, especially if they are keen on making more than one addition in the middle of the park. This is where the likes of Stiller come in. Stiller has established himself as one of the top midfielders in the Bundesliga, earning applause for his ability to control the tempo and deliver outstanding performances.

The Red Devils have been linked to him at various points in his career and it seems he is on their radar again ahead of the upcoming window.

Christopher Vivell, United’s director of recruitment, is particularly said to be an admirer of Stiller. According to Sport, it seems United may have to ward off interest from Real Madrid to land the Stuttgart star.

Madrid interest

Sport say that Madrid’s priority midfield targets are Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandes and Rodri of Manchester City. However, it will not be easy to land either of them.

Another option for them is Valencia-born player Chema Andres, who made his debut under Carlo Ancelotti last year before he was sold to Stuttgart. Madrid inserted a buy-back option of around €13.5m.

Andres has taken to life well in Germany, but he is not the only Stuttgart midfielder Los Blancos are after, with Stiller also of interest.

Sport claim that Stiller would represent “a strong backup choice” in the event that their moves for other midfielders come to nothing.

Andres joked that he and the United target joke in the dressing room about which one of them could go to Madrid. He said that they quip amongst themselves, “Are you going there? Should I go and you go too?’ But not much more.”

He further stated about Stiller, “He is our best player, he’s spectacular. If you watch a Stuttgart game, you realise that he is the one in charge. He is a world-class player and could play for any team — hopefully at Madrid or wherever he wants.”

Meanwhile, United are next in action on 13 April when they host arch-rivals Leeds United at Old Trafford.

Featured image Alexander Hassenstein via Getty Images

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