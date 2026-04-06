Antonio Valencia: Man United legend completes unexpected return

Manchester United legend Antonio Valencia has come out of retirement to start a new phase of his career. The Ecuadorian departed Old Trafford at the end of the 2018/19 season to join LDU Quito as a free agent, before moving to Queretaro the following year.

Valencia retired from football in 2021, but he has maintained a regular connection with the Red Devils. The former captain has also featured for United’s Legends side, but it now appears that he is making a comeback to the pitch.

Valencia joins Wythenshawe Vets

Wythenshawe Vets have announced via their social media handle that Valencia has joined the club. Their message read: “We’re proud to welcome Premier League winner, Antonio Valencia, to Wythenshawe Vets. A Manchester United legend. Title winner. Now wearing our badge. Welcome to the club, Antonio!”

The Ecuadorian follows a series of high-profile former Premier League stars who currently don the Sunday league club’s shirt. Papiss Cisse, Emile Heskey, Danny Drinkwater, Joleon Lescott, Stephen Ireland and Oumar Niasse are some of the other big names currently in the team.

Wythenshawe Vets are flying in the Cheshire Vets League Premier Division thanks to the big names in their team. Cisse has scored 19 goals in three games so far, and has helped them sit at the top of the league table with seven wins in seven games.

Wythenshawe Vets have scored 54 goals in the league so far, and have also won the FA Veterans Cup and Manchester FA Veterans Cup in March. Valencia’s arrival will further strengthen their team.

An Old Trafford legend

Valencia arrived at the Theatre of Dreams in the summer of 2009 following an impressive spell with Wigan Athletic. The Ecuadorian scored seven goals and registered 13 assists in 49 appearances in his first campaign.

Valencia also registered six goals and 15 assists in the 2011/12 campaign, including 13 assists in the Premier League. The Ecuadorian started out as a right winger before being deployed at right-back by former manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Valencia continued to oscillate between the two positions before switching permanently to the full-back role in the latter part of his career. He was handed the armband at the beginning of the 2018/19 campaign following Michael Carrick’s retirement, and left the club at the end of the season.

The Ecuadorian registered 25 goals and 58 assists in 339 games for United, winning the Premier League, the FA Cup, the EFL Cup, the Community Shield and the Europa League. He was also part of the Red Devils team that reached the 2010/11 Champions League final, where they were defeated by Barcelona.

Valencia’s 325 Premier League appearances were the most by a South American player until last season, when Willian broke his record.

Antonio Valencia Career Stats

Club Club (Repeat) Appearances Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Manchester United Manchester United 339 25 58 48 1 25,742' Wigan Athletic Wigan Athletic 89 6 11 15 2 7,194' LDU Quito LDU Quito 32 1 3 12 2 2,841' Querétaro FC Querétaro FC 15 1 1 4 1 1,287' Recreativo Huelva Recreativo Huelva 12 - - 2 1 607' CD El Nacional CD El Nacional 3 - - 1 1 155' Villarreal CF Villarreal CF 2 - - - - 94' Manchester United U21 Manchester United U21 1 - - - - 45' Total 493 33 73 82 8 37,965'

Final Thoughts

Valencia remains fondly remembered at the Theatre of Dreams, for his powerful runs and for his work ethic. Who can forget his wonder strike against Everton at Old Trafford in the 2017/18 campaign, or that left-footed curler against Stoke later that season, which would be his final goal for the club?

The Ecuadorian is an Old Trafford legend and United fans worldwide will be happy to see him return to football.

🚨VETS SIGNING🚨 We’re proud to welcome Premier League winner, Antonio Valencia to Wythenshawe Vets 🔵⚪️ A Manchester United legend. Title winner. Now wearing our badge. Welcome to the club, Antonio! 👊🏼#UpTheAmmies pic.twitter.com/l33N3jEhqF — Wythenshawe Football Club (@WythenshaweFC) April 5, 2026

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