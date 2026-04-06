Champions League Return Could Boost United’s Coffers by £70m

Manchester United fans are eagerly awaiting the club’s impending return to the Champions League. The Red Devils played no part in the premier European club competition this season after finishing 15th in the league last campaign and losing the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur.

United have had an irregular involvement in the Champions League in the past decade, which is a stark contrast from their constant presence in the tournament under Sir Alex Ferguson. The Premier League giants have had poor luck with their managerial choices since the legendary Scot’s retirement, although things have been looking up recently.

Caretaker manager Michael Carrick took charge at Old Trafford in January as a temporary replacement for former head coach Ruben Amorim. The Englishman has registered seven wins and two draws in his first 10 games, helping his team climb up to third in the Premier League table after 31 games.

The race for the Top Four: 2025/26 Season

Pos Team Games Played Games Won Games Drawn Games Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points Next Opponent 1 Arsenal 31 21 7 3 61 22 39 70 Bournemouth 2 Manchester City 30 18 7 5 60 28 32 61 Chelsea 3 Manchester United 31 15 10 6 56 43 13 55 Leeds United 4 Aston Villa 31 16 6 9 42 37 5 54 Nottingham Forest 5 Liverpool 31 14 7 10 50 42 8 49 Fulham 6 Chelsea 31 13 9 9 53 38 15 48 Manchester City

Source: Premier League website

Qualification for next season’s Champions League is a real possibility, which could help United attract the best talents in the world over the summer. However, the Red Devils will also receive a significant boost from their return to the top tier of European football, as has now been revealed.

United set for significant financial influx

Speaking to Manchester Evening News, financial expert Kieran Maguire said that United could be entitled to as much as £70 million simply from qualifying for next season’s Champions League. Maguire said: “You’ll get a minimum of effectively £30 million just for rocking up.”

“Then it works out as €2 million per match if you get a victory, €700,000 if you get a draw in terms of prize money. And on top of that, you’ve got gate receipts. You’re guaranteed four home fixtures, potentially could be seven to eight home fixtures.”

“For a club the size of United, they should be looking to get £8million per match in gate receipts. So you’ve got a minimum of £30million from gate receipts, another £30million for participation. So that’s £60 million minimum. They’ll get the Adidas [kit supplier] bonus of £10 million, so that’s £70 million. And as you progress through the tournament, you can start adding the numbers.”

“I think there’s around about €150million for winning it last year. Now that was for a club with a fairly good UEFA coefficient, which United don’t have these days because they’ve not been as good as they have been, but even so, I think you’d be looking at €120million and of course if you win the tournament, you qualify for the next FIFA Club World Cup, which made Chelsea £80million. It really does ratchet up.”

Impact on wage structure

United are already looking to raise £100 million through player sales this summer, when INEOS are planning to further invest in the squad. A new midfielder, as a possible replacement for the outgoing Casemiro, is on the agenda, while a new forward and a full back could also be targeted.

Funds raised from a possible return to the Champions League, therefore, could strengthen the Red Devils’ spending power this summer. Maguire went on to outline that it will also help the Red Devils to stretch their wage bill, adding: “I think it not only helps in terms of being competitive, but also in being able to offer wages.”

“I put some stuff out recently on Twitter. United always used to pay the highest wages in the Premier League and now they’ve fallen behind City and Liverpool. Which is, for a club of United’s stature, you wouldn’t expect.”

“It allows them to go into the market, and players want to play at the highest level. So not only can they afford to pay them, but they’ve got something to offer them from a non-financial perspective as well.”

Final Thoughts

United are looking ahead to a crucial summer transfer window, where their ability to attract top talent could determine whether their rise under Carrick can be sustained. As such, it is imperative that the Red Devils maintain their recent momentum and secure a top-four finish.

Featured image Warren Little via Getty Images

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