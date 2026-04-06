Dorgu back but major absentee confirmed in United’s Dublin travelling squad



Manchester United have confirmed their travelling squad for this week’s training camp in Ireland, with Patrick Dorgu’s inclusion the most noticeable selection.

Dorgu returns

Dorgu has not featured for United since January, when he sustained a hamstring injury during the club’s 3-2 triumph over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

The Dane scored a cracking goal on that occasion, in what was just Michael Carrick’s second game in charge as caretaker boss.

He has been sidelined for several weeks while undergoing rehabilitation for the issue. Over the weekend, United confirmed that Dorgu was back training on the grass. The club published images of the former Lecce man in individual training, although they did not state whether or not he would be part of the training camp in Dublin.

United have now announced that Dorgu has been named in the squad.

Official travelling squad

United say, “The Reds are flying out to the Republic of Ireland for a four-day stay that provides an opportunity to come together ahead of the season’s seven remaining Premier League fixtures.”

“With a week still to go before our next top-flight game – with Leeds visiting Old Trafford next Monday – it’s a chance to put the work in as we aim to consolidate our third-placed position and qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League.”

“Patrick Chinazaekpere Dorgu is among the group to continue his rehabilitation from injury.”

A key player who is not part of the 25-man contingent is Diogo Dalot. United note that the defender has been left behind, alongside goalkeeper Tom Heaton, due to illness.

Here’s the full travelling squad…

Goalkeepers: Altay Bayindir, Senne Lammens, Dermot Mee, Fred Heath.

Defenders: Noussair Mazraoui, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Patrick Chinazaekpere Dorgu, Leny Yoro, Luke Shaw, Ayden Heaven, Yuel Helafu.

Midfielders: Mason Mount, Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Manuel Ugarte, Kobbie Mainoo, Jim Thwaites.

Forwards: Matheus Cunha, Joshua Zirkzee, Amad, Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko, Victor Musa.

The Red Devils return to competitive action on 13 April when they welcome historic rivals Leeds United to Old Trafford.

Featured image Michael Regan via Getty Images

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