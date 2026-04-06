Eduardo Camavinga’s future at Real Madrid is unveiled as Man United lurk

Eduardo Camavinga’s future has taken a sharp turn as Manchester United continue to circle in the background for the Real Madrid dynamo, according to the latest report from Spain.

Rebuilding the Midfield

The Red Devils are planning to overhaul their midfield unit this summer, with Casemiro set to leave Old Trafford at the end of the season. INEOS decided against triggering an automatic twelve-month extension in the 34-year-old Brazilian‘s contract, despite a marked upturn in form since Michael Carrick took the reins from Ruben Amorim in January.

The abject form of Manuel Ugarte may see him follow his South American teammate through the exit door, with the 24-year-old Uruguay international having failed to adapt to English football after his £50.5 million move from Paris Saint-Germain two years ago.

As a result, United are prioritising midfielders with Premier League experience, leading the club to compile a list of domestic targets, headed by Nottingham Forest powerhouse Elliot Anderson. Carlos Baleba (Brighton), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace) and Sandro Tonali (Newcastle) are also high on the radar.

The hunt for Casemiro’s successor is not exclusively limited to England, however, with Andy Mitten, an extremely well-connected journalist in Manchester, revealing United are also considering options in LaLiga who would “absolutely raise eyebrows”. And a move for Camavinga – Madrid’s and France’s midfield maestro – would certainly fit the bill, with Marca revealing the 23-year-old is drawing closer and closer to a stunning exit from the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Premier League Beckons

Marca contends Camavinga is “no longer considered untouchable” by Los Blancos, with a sense he has failed to fill the enormous void created by Toni Kroos and Luka Modric’s exit over the past two years.

Having come through Stade Rennais’ esteemed academy before a €31m switch to the Spanish capital in 2021, one possible exit was a return to Ligue 1 in the form of treble-winners PSG. However, the latest report rules this out, claiming Luis Enrique’s side are not looking at adding a new midfielder to their already strong engine room.

Instead, Marca claims, Camavinga’s “most feasible move” is to the Premier League and he is “currently torn” between staying in Spain or “listening to offers” from England – with a report relayed by The Peoples Person revealing United will be at the front of the queue if he opens that door.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City are also strongly linked with the France international, whose place in Didier Deschamps’ squad for the World Cup this summer is less certain than he would like. This creates the possibility of a transfer war erupting amongst England’s elite to secure Camavinga’s signature, driving up the price Madrid can demand at the same time.

Final Thoughts

Camavinga is unquestionably a world-class operator, capable of playing in a variety of roles in midfield and even at left-back, such is his tactical and technical quality. However, he has endured a series of injuries since arriving in Madrid – an issue unlikely to improve within the frantic pace of the Premier League.

If United were able to sign a defensive enforcer to succeed Casemiro, such as Anderson, then a secondary option to play alongside the Forest talisman, or in rotation with Kobbie Mainoo, like Camavinga, would be an excellent combination, as this would help the potential physical issues.

Even if the fee required to prise him away from Spain was to rise as well, it would still likely come in cheaper than options such as Baleba or Tonali, given the dreaded Premier League tax.

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