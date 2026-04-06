Elliot Anderson: Man United learn why they have an edge over City in race for midfielder



In the summer, Manchester United are expected to embark on a major midfield overhaul.

Manuel Ugarte, who has struggled to impose himself at the Theatre of Dreams, already has a long list of suitors. With INEOS likely to cash in, he could join Casemiro through the exit door. Their departures would clear the path for a complete rebuild of United’s engine room.

To compete on multiple fronts next season, the Red Devils will need to secure outstanding midfield signings.

Elliot Anderson, the missing piece

One such signing could be Elliot Anderson.

Anderson has been a revelation in the Premier League this season. It feels almost criminal that United, when they first sought to kick-start their midfield rebuild last summer, overlooked him.

Since then, he has proven himself to be the very profile they were searching for: a high-energy, box-to-box midfielder with progressive dribbling, elite ball-carrying in tight spaces, and a rare blend of technical composure with relentless defensive pressing.

Slotting him into United’s midfield would instantly inject steel, energy, pressing, and quality.

The rival threat: Manchester City

Of course, Anderson’s rise has not gone unnoticed. Several top clubs are keen, but Manchester City have been packaged as United’s fiercest rival in the chase.

But, are City truly the threat they are made out to be?

Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg has revealed otherwise:

“Forest expect Manchester United to remain seriously in the race for Elliot Anderson. Manchester City have also registered their interest, although their current focus is on extending Rodri’s contract.

“So far, no club has made direct contact with Forest. A fee in the region of £100–120 million is still being demanded.”

Forest’s perception of United’s position should give INEOS confidence that they hold the stronger hand in this transfer battle.

Anderson needs to be convinced

But now, Anderson needs to be convinced that Old Trafford, not the Etihad, is his best next step. United must capture his full attention, offering him the keys to their midfield, sweetened by Champions League football.

With Anderson secured, and another top-class addition such as Sandro Tonali or Mateus Fernandes, United could be set for years. It would mark the dawn of a new era, one of midfield dominance for the Manchester Reds.

Featured image Dan Istidene via Getty Images

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