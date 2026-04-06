Kerim Alajbegovic: Man United pushing to complete surprise transfer

Manchester United have been strongly linked with Yan Diomande of RB Leipzig in their search for a left winger.

The Red Bull outfit are reluctant to part ways with their electric winger, who is valued at around €100 million. As a result, United might be forced to look for alternatives.

Interestingly, a report suggests that United are considering signing another highly rated Red Bull winger.

Manchester United want to wrap up deal for Kerim Alajbegovic

According to Bosnian outlet Reprezentacija.ba (via Sport Witness), Manchester United are now in contact to sign RB Salzburg sensation Kerim Alajbegovic.

It is claimed that a deal worth around €30 million (£26.1m) is “in the works” and United “want to complete the transfer of Kerim Alajbegovic as soon as possible.”

The two-footed winger has scored 11 goals and provided three assists at club level.

The 18-year-old’s promising performances for Salzburg have also made him a regular for Bosnia and Herzegovina, who recently stunned Italy to qualify for the World Cup.

Chelsea, Manchester City and Aston Villa are also keen on signing the Bosnian. However, it is not specified whether Alajbegovic’s suitors are in contact with the player’s agent or Bayer Leverkusen.

In March, Leverkusen announced that they had activated the buyback clause to bring the youngster back to Germany in the summer. He was part of the Bundesliga side’s youth setup for four years and only moved to Salzburg last year.

Manchester United want Benjamin Sesko to lure Yan Diomande

United dealt with figures at Red Bull last summer, signing Benjamin Sesko in a big-money deal.

Recently, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming United hope that Sesko “can make the difference in their pursuit” of Diomande, who is also wanted by Liverpool.

It is understood Sesko still has friends in Leipzig and “will ask them to convince the teenager his preferred choice should be a move to the Theatre of Dreams.”

Featured image Christopher Furlong via Getty Images

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