Maguire and Mainoo: Contract renewal update will delight fans



Apart from incomings and outgoings, Manchester United are also expected to focus on retaining their key performers.

Harry Maguire is an obvious name, with the Englishman’s current deal set to expire at the end of the current campaign.

There was interest from several Serie A sides in January, but Michael Carrick blocked all exit routes, with the former skipper a guaranteed starter under the caretaker head coach.

As recently relayed by The Peoples Person, the Red Devils have verbally agreed terms with the centre-back, which will see him remain at Old Trafford for one more season, with the club having the option to extend the stay by a year.

Maguire and Mainoo contract situation

Then there is Kobbie Mainoo, whose current deal is valid until 2027 but the 20-time English league champions are hellbent on keeping him at the club for longer.

That represents quite the turn in fortunes for the midfielder, who seemed close to the exit door under Ruben Amorim.

Carrick has reignited the fire within him, and the Carrington graduate has started every game under the new head coach.

There were murmurs that contract extension talks between United and the midfielder had stalled, but according to the reliable Fabrizio Romano, negotiations are at an advanced stage between both parties.

Fabrizio Romano provides update

In fact, as things stand, the three-time Champions League winners are planning to announce both deals before the season concludes.

“Manchester United, with Harry Maguire and Kobbie Mainoo returning from the national team, are now prepared to accelerate and formally close both new contracts for the players before the World Cup,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“This is the mission, before the end of the season, sign everything. With Kobbie Mainoo 2031 and with Harry Maguire to extend for one season until 2027, plus an option for one more year.

“The negotiation is already very advanced with Kobbie Mainoo, it is almost done with Harry Maguire, who will sign soon. Man United plan to announce everything before the end of the season. This is the club’s wish, now working with the player’s camp, everything is advancing very well.”

With Bruno Fernandes also expected to be offered a new deal, the club’s fanbase will be delighted that INEOS are rewarding players who deserve to stay at the Theatre of Dreams.

Feature image Stu Forster via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

