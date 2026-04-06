Man United must shop outside the Premier League to fix their midfield



Premier League proven. If Manchester United’s profligacy in the transfer market in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson malaise could be characterised by one single failing, it would be the consistency with which the 20-time English champions have signed players wholly unsuited to English football.

From the dismal displays of Dutch disaster Donny van de Beek, a midfielder simply incapable of meeting the physicality of the Premier League, to Uruguay international Manuel Ugarte, another player overwhelmed by the intensity of Europe’s most demanding division.

Van de Beek set the club back £40 million, while Ugarte – comfortably the worst recruit of the INEOS era – cost in excess of £50m once add-on fees are included in the deal agreed with Paris Saint-Germain two years ago. It’s little wonder, therefore, why United’s hierarchy are prioritising targets with experience in England to overhaul their stalling engine room this summer, with Casemiro set to depart at the end of the season and Ugarte increasingly likely to join the Brazilian through the exit door at Old Trafford.

Despite turning 34 last month, Casemiro has enjoyed a resurgence under Michael Carrick, who took the reins in the wake of Ruben Amorim’s bombshell dismissal in January. United have enjoyed a transformation in form with the former midfielder at the helm, winning seven, drawing two, and losing just once in ten games. They sit third in the table, now the strong favourites to secure Champions League football next season.

Deployed next to Kobbie Mainoo at the base of a double pivot in a 4-2-3-1, Casemiro is making a stronger case to remain at the club than even he could have dreamed, fully refuting the notion that the “football has left him”. While United remain steadfast in their decision not to trigger the one-year extension in his contract – the most expensive at the club – the former Real Madrid star’s form has reinforced the importance of sourcing the correct player to be his successor.

Casemiro once described the midfield as the “heartbeat of a football team” – and INEOS risk crippling the side if they are unable to properly replace him, as they did by targeting Ugarte in 2024. But the executive branch cannot be myopic in their focus in doing so; to simply disregard options outside of England because of failings in the past would be as grave a mistake, just in reverse.

The two best teams of the last decade are the Red Devils’ bitter rivals, Liverpool and Manchester City. Both clubs have enjoyed almost unparalleled success in their recent histories, built upon the foundation of midfielders signed from outside the Premier League, be it Fernandinho and Rodri at the Etihad, or Fabinho and Ryan Gravenberch at Anfield.

The economic advantage English teams now hold over their European counterparts – the driving force behind the ill-advised creation of the Super League – means the ‘Premier League tax’ applies to virtually every player from every side on these shores.

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba is an excellent prospect, with a profile that offers the type of enforcer every top club dreams of having in their ranks. But the 22-year-old Cameroonian is far from the finished product, demonstrating inconsistency in performance which makes the Seagulls’ valuation – in excess of £100m last summer when United made overtures over a deal – a ridiculous one.

Similarly, Newcastle duo Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali are two midfield monsters who form one of the Premier League’s most dynamic partnerships. Yet it will cost an arm and a leg to prise either one away from Tyneside in a window where the Red Devils need at least two midfielders to arrive in M16, potentially even three if Ugarte leaves.

Perhaps the best illustration of the folly of solely fishing in England, as opposed to casting the net into Europe, is the fact that Newcastle signed Guimaraes from Lyon in France and Tonali from Italian giants AC Milan. Abiding by this principle of ‘Premier League proven’, neither midfielder would be considered a catch for United, despite both being on INEOS’ radar this summer.

A better approach than ‘Premier League proven’ is to recruit players with the physical traits to compete in England, which then allow their technical qualities to dominate. Van de Beek, for example, had the quality on the ball to propel Ajax to the semi-finals of the Champions League, but lacked the capabilities off it to translate this in a red shirt.

There are a host of players across Europe, with a particular focus on France and Spain, who offer better value for money than their counterparts in England, while retaining the combination of speed, strength and skill to succeed at the Theatre of Dreams. The Peoples Person has identified three premium targets – and three cheaper alternatives – from clubs abroad, where United’s financial might will prove more persuasive than it does domestically.

Let’s dive in.

Defensive Midfielder: Aurelien Tchouameni

Perhaps the most ambitious pick of the bunch, Real Madrid defensive midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni is a long-standing target at Old Trafford, with United having been interested in the France international while he was still at AS Monaco.

The 26-year-old swapped Ligue 1 for LaLiga in a deal worth an initial €80m in 2022, establishing himself as one of the premier enforcers in European football. Ironically, he was signed to replace Casemiro, who left the Santiago Bernabeu to join United in the same window.

However, Los Blancos have struggled in recent years after failing to replicate the outstanding triumvirate of Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. While it would be virtually impossible to fill the void of a trio considered one of the best midfields of all time, Madrid are acutely aware of the lack of playmaking abilities in their current squad.

Tchouameni possesses many of the same qualities as Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde – three excellent midfielders, but not ones who form a complementary unit. There are increasing links to Manchester City maestro Rodri, with Pep Guardiola even recently conceding he “understands completely” if the Spain international wants to join Madrid.

Should a move for Rodri prove unworkable, the LaLiga giant has also identified Adam Wharton and Angelo Stiller – both on United’s wish list – as alternatives to provide more guile in the centre of the pitch. But sales may be needed to finance this overhaul, with Tchouameni and Camavinga both suggested as potential options to depart the Spanish capital to facilitate it.

One of the key traits Casemiro offers at the heart of United’s midfield is his aerial dominance, in both boxes. Possessing an imposing 6’2 frame, Tchouameni would step into this role comfortably, while offering vastly superior mobility to his ageing predecessor. He is also the perfect partner to help the more diminutive Mainoo.

If there is even the whisper of a chance to sign the Frenchman, United must strike – before their rivals get the chance to do the same. A deal would undoubtedly prove expensive, but given the primary targets – Elliot Anderson, Baleba, Wharton or Tonali – are expected to cost up to £100m, the money is there to be spent.

Cheaper Alternative: Lucien Agoume

Sevilla’s standout star, Agoume offers a similar profile – a 6’1 French midfield juggernaut – to his compatriot, but at a much cheaper price. Having drawn comparisons to N’Golo Kante, he is already on United’s radar, with recruitment director Christopher Vivell understood to be a fan of the 24-year-old, who has also attracted attention from Arsenal.

If INEOS are forced to compromise, Agoume is a sensible option with the physicality to adapt to the Premier League, and a price tag around the £25m mark, around £10m less than his release clause due to Sevilla’s financial difficulties.

Box-to-Box Midfielder: Pablo Barrios

Continuing the theme of targeting the best of the best in Spain, we cross the divide in the capital to launch a raid on Atletico Madrid now – with midfield maestro Pablo Barrios in the crosshairs.

The 22-year-old Spaniard has become an essential cog in Diego Simeone’s machine this year, playing 33 times across all competitions. He also made his debut for his country last season, having previously won gold for the under-23s at the Olympics in Tokyo in the summer of 2024.

Barrios is an all-action midfielder, primarily operating as a No.8, but offering the confidence in duels and progressive passing to also play deeper. He is excellent in tight spaces – a prerequisite to thrive in LaLiga – and robust out of possession, despite a more slender 5’11 frame.

Naturally, a talented Spanish midfielder has already caught the attention of Guardiola, with strong links to City as they look to rebuild their midfield. He is also on the radar of PSG – another testament to his quality, given Luis Enrique’s obsession with having as many quality options in the middle of the pitch as possible.

An interesting example of how Barrios would adapt to the cut and thrust of the Premier League came in Atletico’s dismantling at the hands of Arsenal in the Champions League earlier this season. He was the only Atleti player to emerge with his head held high from the 4-0 demolition, showcasing the ability to compete with England’s best side this season.

The Madrid native’s versatility is his most attractive quality, as he would form a superb double pivot alongside Tchouameni, while retaining the ability to fill in for the Frenchman as the No.6, allowing Kobbie Mainoo to come into the side in matches where United would look to dominate with the ball.

A contract running until 2030, which contains a release clause worth £105m, offers Atletico security against losing their prized asset. But, again, this is a comparable price to what United would be forced to fork out for midfielders in England with far less of a track record at the elite level than Barrios has.

If the Red Devils launch a bombshell raid to trigger this clause, the decision will be solely down to the Spaniard and no one else. A salary worth around £100,000-a-week in Madrid provides significant scope for a more alluring package in Manchester, further strengthening INEOS’ hand in negotiations.

Cheaper Alternative: Mamadou Sangare

We move from Spain to France now for a cheaper alternative, with Sangare emerging as one of the best options in Ligue 1, helping propel RC Lens to an unlikely title race with PSG. Only four points separate the two sides as the business end of the season approaches, despite the enormous gulf in their respective finances.

The 23-year-old Mali international was also a standout performer at the Africa Cup of Nations, showcasing the complete skillset which has put a number of clubs across the continent on red alert over a potential swoop this summer.

United are firmly in this mix, with a report relayed by The Peoples Person claiming a £35m bid is in the works to secure Sangare as their “first option” for a box-to-box midfielder. France has proven a treasure trove for Premier League sides on the hunt for dynamic midfielders, and the Malian monster may just be the next in a long line of successful imports.

Back-up Midfielder: Ayoub Bouaddi

The uncertain future of Ugarte creates the potential need for a third midfielder to arrive at Old Trafford, with LOSC Lille’s latest wonderkid a superb option to take the Uruguayan’s place.

Despite only turning 18 in October, Bouaddi has already established himself as a vital cog in Bruno Génésio’s side, offering the potent pairing of physical and technical qualities the modern game demands from its midfielders. He already stands 6’1 and has handled a rapid ascension into senior football with aplomb, having made 37 appearances in all competitions.

A host of elite European clubs, including Arsenal, Chelsea, PSG and Real Madrid, have joined United in the hunt for the France U-21 international, who is also firmly on the radar of the Moroccan Federation as he holds citizenship in both countries.

A price tag of around £40m was mooted in the winter, offering a far cheaper option than his competitors in England, though Lille may look to drive this up with hopes of a bidding war. United maintain an excellent relationship with the French club, however, having successfully negotiated an unlikely deal for Leny Yoro two years ago.

If a more experienced partnership of Tchouameni and Barrios was backed up by the youthful duo of Bouaddi and Mainoo, the Red Devils would boast one of the most exciting midfield units in all of Europe.

Cheaper Alternative: Sean Steur

Another 18-year-old midfielder currently enjoying a meteoric rise this season is Steur, the latest protégé from Ajax’s esteemed academy. United are joined by their Premier League rivals in closely tracking the flying Dutchman, who is considered the best prospect in Amsterdam since Frenkie de Jong – a player the Mancunians have tried on multiple occasions to sign.

Steur is less well-known than Bouaddi, while clubs in Holland are even more susceptible to raids for their prized assets than their French or Spanish counterparts. This suggests a cheaper deal could be struck than the one required for Bouaddi’s services, even if the Ajax maestro looks to be every bit as talented.

Final Thoughts

While the likelihood of Tchouameni, Barrios and Bouaddi all being signed is a remote one, given the total outlay would exceed £200m, United would simply not be able to sign as talented a trio when shopping in England. Even if they could, the cost would be even more once the dreaded Premier League tax is factored into calculations.

But the fact that the cheaper alternatives, Agoume, Sangare and Steur, would combine for less than £100m – a similar price to the one quoted for Baleba, as an example – demonstrates the value for money that can be found on the continent.

Outside of Anderson, the best midfielder not already playing for one of England’s elite, there are no options domestically worth forking out nine figures for. The Nottingham Forest powerhouse looks destined for the blue half of Manchester, despite the Red Devils’ willingness to meet this figure.

This means United’s war chest can extend to at least one big-money signing from LaLiga, be it Tchouameni or Barrios, with both players far more worthy candidates of that fee than ones already plying their trade in the Premier League. INEOS cannot afford to let the mistakes of the past dictate another error in recruitment this summer.

Football exists outside of England – and it’s a hell of a lot cheaper to realise, and embrace, this fact.

Featured image George Wood via Getty Images

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