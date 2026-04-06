Manuel Ugarte: Tottenham tracking Man United star but Euro giant leads race

Tottenham Hotspur have emerged as a shock contender to rescue Manuel Ugarte from his Manchester United misery, but a European rival is leading the race to secure his signature, according to the latest report.

Failing to adapt

Despite the Red Devils spending the entire summer window in 2024 tracking Ugarte, no one at the club was able to spot the obvious issues he would face in adapting to Premier League football. The 24-year-old Uruguay international had lost his place in Paris Saint-Germain’s starting eleven after Luis Enrique decided his limitations on the ball were too severe to justify his strengths without it.

However, Ugarte’s worst performances that season came in the Champions League against Newcastle United, with the Magpies’ midfield duo of Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali overwhelming their Ligue 1 counterparts en route to a 4-1 demolition at St James’ Park. Ugarte was simply incapable of matching the speed and strength of the Tyneside club, despite his reputation as a ball-winning enforcer – an immediate red flag for any English side who may have been interested in his services.

In conjunction with his obvious weaknesses in possession, it is baffling that United agreed to pay over £50 million to sign him (£42m up front, £8.7m in add-ons); firstly, a player his club were so desperate to shift; and, secondly, one who would clearly struggle in the Premier League.

United are open to Ugarte’s departure this summer provided a suitable offer arrives. From a PSR perspective, the former Sporting CP star would need to be sold for around £25m to break even – a price his abject performances in a red shirt have done little to justify.

Galatasaray expressed interest in a deal in January, though the Red Devils were reluctant to further weaken a position which is already low on bodies. The Turkish champions are expected to revisit a move this summer.

Juventus are also in the running, though Serie A clubs are notoriously difficult to negotiate with, often preferring convoluted loans to straight transfers.

Interestingly, there is even interest in England for Ugarte’s services, with Aston Villa and Newcastle keeping close tabs on his situation at Old Trafford. However, TEAMtalk reveals Spurs are also understood to be tracking developments.

Spurs enter the race

“Juventus are long-term admirers, while Premier League sides Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Tottenham have all previously tracked his situation and remain informed on developments,” the report states. “Villa are open to adding a new midfielder this summer, with the future of Ross Barkley in doubt, while Newcastle could lose Sandro Tonali, who is open to a move away from St James’ Park.

“Spurs, meanwhile, are expected to rebuild their squad this summer under new manager Roberto de Zerbi following another dismal Premier League season.” However, the Lilywhites’ pursuit would rest entirely upon “whether they avoid relegation” or not, given they sit just one point clear of the bottom three with the worst form in the division.

TEAMtalk concludes that a move to one of United’s rivals is unlikely, with Galatasaray considered the frontrunners.

“A move to Turkey is currently viewed as the most likely outcome. Galatasaray are well-positioned to finally secure a deal for Ugarte in the coming months, and United have no qualms about letting him go.”

Final Thoughts

United’s priority this summer is to overhaul their midfield, given Casemiro‘s departure is imminent after INEOS decided against renewing the 34-year-old Brazilian‘s contract. Two new options are expected to arrive at the Theatre of Dreams, with a host of targets in the Premier League under consideration as INEOS seek to learn from the mistake they made with Ugarte.

In an ideal world, the club would likely want to shift the underperforming Uruguayan alongside his South American teammate, with a third midfielder arriving in his place. However, this will be dependent on receiving a fee in excess of £25m, which feels far-fetched if Galatasaray are leading the race for his signature.

But if one of England’s elite, such as Spurs, were to jump the queue, the prospect of a better price would dramatically increase.

Featured image Alex Pantling via Getty Images

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