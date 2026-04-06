Michael Carrick: Wayne Rooney issues bold verdict on United coach

Manchester United have a lot of key decisions to make at the end of this season, but perhaps the most important of them revolves around whom they shall appoint as their next permanent manager. The Red Devils have a poor record with managers in the past decade, and they are still looking for Sir Alex Ferguson’s ideal successor.

INEOS’ arrival has not managed to turn the tide in this respect either, as the Premier League giants’ minority owners have burnt their fingers with two managerial decisions so far. They first continued with former manager Erik ten Hag beyond the summer of 2024, only to sack him in October.

Former sporting manager Ruben Amorim took charge as the Dutchman’s replacement in November that year, and endured a tough end to the campaign. United finished 15th in the Premier League and lost the Europa League final 1-0 to Tottenham, but INEOS decided to stick with the Portuguese head coach and even invested heavily in the squad last summer.

Unfortunately, Amorim only survived six more months, and he was let go at the turn of the year. Michael Carrick was appointed as caretaker manager until the end of the season, with the Red Devils expected to sign a permanent replacement for the Portuguese at the end of this season.

Potential targets for the job

United have been linked with several candidates for the hot seat ahead of the summer, although some of the big names appear to have distanced themselves from the position. Thomas Tuchel was previously admired by INEOS, but has already extended his stay with the England national team.

Previous reports suggested that Luis Enrique is also on the Red Devils’ radar, but a recent update has stated that the Spaniard is set to sign a new deal with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Former Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti, another target for the Premier League giants, is currently in charge of the Brazil national team and is also in talks for a renewal.

With Roberto De Zerbi recently taking charge of Tottenham Hotspur, United’s managerial search has narrowed down to a few names. Crystal Palace’s Oliver Glasner, Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola and Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann are among the options, but Carrick is also making a good case for himself.

The Englishman has registered seven wins and two defeats in his 10 games in charge at Old Trafford, prompting talk of a permanent stay. The Red Devils have played attractive, attacking football under Carrick, and have climbed up to third in the league table after 31 games.

Michael Carrick Managerial Stats

Team From To Games Played Games Won Games Drawn Games Lost Win % Manchester United (caretaker) 21 November 2021 2 December 2021 3 2 1 0 66.7 Middlesbrough 24 October 2022 4 June 2025 136 63 24 49 46.3 Manchester United 13 January 2026 Present 10 7 2 1 70.0 Total — — 149 72 27 50 48.3

United legend Wayne Rooney previously suggested that his former teammate should be handed the full-time job if he manages to qualify for the Champions League. The Red Devils’ record goalscorer has now explained why his former club cannot get this appointment wrong.

Rooney wants Carrick for permanent role

Speaking recently, as cited by TEAMtalk, Rooney insisted that Carrick is the right man for the job. He said: “100% he should [get the job]. I have said this. I knew this was going to happen with Michael Carrick.”

“I know him very well. I know his character, his personality. It needed a calm head, but someone who knows the place and the players needed some love, and he has given them that. We have seen the players play with more quality, more together as a team, and they look like a very strong team. For me, why would you change?”

“He has got the best winning percentage of any Manchester United manager after that many games. For me, he has to get the job.”

Final Thoughts

With just seven games left in the Premier League season, United will have to come to a decision over the permanent appointment soon. If the Red Devils can manage a top four-finish, it will be very hard for INEOS to turn down Carrick.

Feature image Lewis Storey via Getty Images

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