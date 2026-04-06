Yan Diomande: Man United handed boost in pursuit of Leipzig ace

Manchester United may have been handed a lifeline in their pursuit of RB Leipzig forward Yan Diomande. The Red Devils are in the market for a fast and skilful attacker this summer.

Midfield reinforcements remain INEOS’ priority this year, as Casemiro will leave as a free agent at the end of this season. However, the English giants also lack a natural winger in the squad following the departures of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho and Antony last summer.

United signed Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo to upgrade their attack, while Benjamin Sesko was also brought in to address the No. 9 position. However, the Red Devils lack natural width in the squad at the moment and they could be tempted to address the issue this summer.

Recent reports relayed by The Peoples Person have stated that the Premier League giants have identified Diomande among the options for the job.

Bundesliga’s rising star

Diomande’s recent exploits with Leipzig have earned him admirers at clubs across the continent. The red-hot Ivorian winger is good with both feet and blessed with blistering pace, a combination that has endeared him to the Old Trafford hierarchy.

The 19 year old also fits the youth-centric transfer policy recently implemented at United by INEOS. This season, Diomande has registered 11 goals and eight assists in 30 appearances across all competitions for the Bundesliga club, 25 of which have been starts.

Yan Diomande Stats : 2025/2026

Competition Appearances Appearances Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Other Minutes Played Bundesliga 27 22 10 7 2 - - 1,964' DFB-Pokal 3 3 1 1 - - - 241' Total 30 25 11 8 2 - - 2,205'

Leipzig are aware of the rising interest in their prized asset’s signature and are keen to keep him at the club for now. A recent report suggested that the German side are already working to tie him down to an extension, but will not include any release clause in the deal.

That appeared to be a huge blow to United’s plans, as it would have given Leipzig the upper hand in negotiations and enabled them to demand any fee for their prized asset. However, acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano has now provided a contrasting update on the player’s future.

Diomande to have release clause

According to Romano, Leipzig are indeed in talks with Diomande over a new long-term deal with increased wages as they attempt to keep hold of him for at least one more season. However, the Italian journalist adds that a release clause is also being considered, while the Ivorian will decide on his future depending on the bids arriving this summer.

As such, United may still have the opportunity to prise the teenager away from the Red Bull Arena this summer, although the move is likely to be a costly affair. The German side reportedly paid Leganes around £17 million for Diomande last summer and will look to extract a fat profit from his possible departure.

Previous reports have suggested that Leipzig would demand more than £86.2 million to consider his departure. The Red Devils will have to spend heavily in midfield this year and it is unclear if they will have funds available for the deal.

Final Thoughts

Recent reports have suggested that United could receive a minimum of £70 million windfall if they qualify for next season’s Champions League, which is now a real possibility. It has also been reported that the Red Devils are looking to raise £100 million from player sales this summer, so a move for Diomande cannot be entirely ruled out.

The Ivorian certainly has all the qualities to become Marcus Rashford’s permanent replacement, and the investment could pay dividends in a few years.

🚨 RB Leipzig are discussing new deal with Yan Diomandé new agents to try keep him at the club for one more season. Increased salary, longer contract… and a release clause being considered. 👀 Diomandé will decide also based on bids this summer. 🎥➕ https://t.co/dC1AD27dDg pic.twitter.com/IBLqXM0VGu — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 5, 2026

Feature image Boris Streubel via Getty Images

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