Home » Alejandro Garnacho: Surprise club working on signing ex-United star from Chelsea

Alejandro Garnacho: Surprise club working on signing ex-United star from Chelsea

by Vishal Singh
written by Vishal Singh
Picture of Alejandro Garnacho

Alejandro Garnacho is facing an uncertain future at Chelsea, less than a year after leaving Manchester United.

At the behest of Ruben Amorim, United made a bold decision to part ways with their prolific academy product, sanctioning a transfer worth £40 million to their Premier League rivals.

However, the move to London has not worked out for the Argentinian forward thus far, sparking interest from his home country.

River Plate show interest in Alejandro Garnacho

Recently, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming Chelsea are open to offers for Alejandro Garnacho in the summer. Now, a report in Argentina has named a surprise suitor for the 21-year-old.

Speaking on live Argentinian TV, TyC Sports journalist Gonzalo Carol (via Sport Witness) suggested that River Plate are interested in signing Garnacho.

It is understood that River Plate manager Eduardo Coudet has made contact with the Chelsea youngster. Furthermore, Chelsea would allegedly look favourably on a one-year loan to Argentina.

Garnacho’s development has been seriously hampered at Stamford Bridge, with the electric winger managing just 14 Premier League starts. As such, the idea of a move away from Chelsea is far from wild. 

However, the Spanish-born player has never played senior football in Argentina. Accordingly, it might prove very difficult for River Plate to convince him to leave European football at this juncture of his career.

United would prefer a permanent transfer over a loan exit as they are due to receive 10 per cent of any future transfer fee for Garnacho.

Manchester United trying to sign Yan Diomande

United, meanwhile, are looking for a new left winger after showing the exit door to Garnacho and Marcus Rashford, who is currently on loan at Barcelona.

The Red Devils’ preferred winger target is thought to be RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande.

It has been previously reported that United want Benjamin Sesko to convince his former teammate to move to Old Trafford despite interest from Liverpool.

Featured image Alex Broadway via Getty Images

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Vishal has worked in the football media industry for over six years, planning, writing, and editing content for several major outlets, including North Star Network. Vishal has a bachelor's degree in English Literature from Delhi University. Currently a writer at The Peoples Person, he covers Manchester United — a club he has been religiously following and supporting since 2012. Vishal also manages a leading MUFC fan page, The Red Devils, on Facebook with over a million likes. Big fan of ball-playing centre-backs and Harry Maguire’s knee-slide celebration!

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