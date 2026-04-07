Amad and Mbeumo: United duo discuss their on-pitch partnership

Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo have struck up a solid partnership at Manchester United this season. The Cameroonian arrived at the Theatre of Dreams last summer from Brentford after an impressive campaign at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Under former head coach Ruben Amorim, Mbeumo started in the right-forward role in a 3-4-3 system, with Amad playing as the right wing-back. The two of them quickly built up a rapport and combined with lethal effect on the pitch.

Evidence of their partnership was clear within the opening minutes of the 2-1 win against Liverpool at Anfield, where Amad set up Mbeumo’s opener. Their partnership, though, was broken following Amorim’s departure and Michael Carrick’s arrival as caretaker manager, with the team shifting to a 4-2-3-1 system.

Under the Englishman, Amad has been deployed as the right forward, while Mbeumo has often operated as the No. 9 or in the left-forward role. Nevertheless, the duo have played a key role in United’s rise to third place in the Premier League table after 31 games.

How have Mbeumo and Amad performed this season?

Mbeumo is United’s joint-top scorer this season, having registered 10 goals and three assists in 27 appearances in all competitions. Unfortunately, the Cameroonian has not been in his element in recent times and has failed to manage a goal contribution in the last four games.

Bryan Mbeumo Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Second Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 26 26 9 3 4 - - 2,200' EFL Cup 1 0 1 - - - - 45' Total (25/26) 27 26 10 3 4 - - 2,245'

Amad has been a livewire on the pitch since former manager Erik ten Hag’s departure, but he has struggled to find the back of the net in recent times. The Ivorian was sensational under Amorim, but has been a little subdued following the change of management.

The 23 year old has registered two goals and three assists in 26 games this season, all but three of which have been starts. However, he is yet to register a goal or an assist since Carrick’s arrival.

Amad and Mbeumo have shared the pitch 26 times for United so far and have contributed two goals together. The duo recently sat down for a press conference while in Ireland for a four-day training camp with the United squad, where they discussed their understanding on the pitch.

Trying to build the partnership

When asked to elaborate what it is like to team up with Amad on the pitch and the effect of the Ivorian’s change in position under Carrick, Mbeumo said: “Yeah, of course we had a great relationship at the start of the season and I think it’s still going him on the right, me sometimes left or striker.”

“Yeah, I know his, his movements and then I know as well how he likes to play. So yeah, with the trainings and, and the games as well, we always try to build this partnership every time.”

Amad added: “Yeah, at the beginning of the season we was playing same as I was playing as a wing back as well as playing as a right hand. And yeah, we had a good relationship even outside the pitch.”

“And now we are playing different positions. Sometimes he play as a striker and I play a winger. But we know each other. We want to have more freedom in the pitch and switch the position when the team needs and yeah, we are really happy. He’s happy to do his best for the club and same for me and we want to continue like this.”

In the same press conference, Amad and Mbeumo also backed Carrick for the full-time job.

Final Thoughts

United fans will hope that the training camp in Ireland will help both Mbeumo and Amad rediscover their mojo. The Red Devils need both players to regain top form as they pursue a top-four finish to secure qualification for next season’s Champions League.

Featured image Warren Little via Getty Images

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