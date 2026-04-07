Bruno Fernandes opens up as he closes in on historic Premier League feat



Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes has broken his silence on a record-breaking Premier League milestone, which he is very close to achieving.

History looms

Last week, Fernandes was named the Premier League’s Player of the Month for March.

He enjoyed a glorious month, registering two goals and four assists in the four appearances he made. The Portugal international’s two assists against Aston Villa saw him surpass the iconic David Beckham to become the United player with the most assists in a single Premier League season (16).

In addition to the Premier League Player of the Month award, Fernandes also secured the club’s version of the honour.

The Premier League accolade saw Fernandes become United’s joint-most prolific Player of the Month winner alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

Only Sergio Aguero, Harry Kane and Mohamed Salah, who have all won the award a record seven times, are ahead of Fernandes in the list.

Fernandes spoke to club media, thanking the fans for voting for him and sharing his thoughts as history beckons.

Fernandes’ verdict

The 31-year-old said, “Obviously I am always grateful even more [because] we know that all the fans vote for it, so I really appreciate that they have voted for me in this month and in all of the other five that I’ve got before also.”

“It was a good month, not only for me, but also for the team. So I am very happy with it.”

On matching Ronaldo and closing in on the top-flight record, he remarked, “Yeah, it’s always good company to be in. We know when his records are there, his name is gonna be always around, so it’s quite common for anyone and everyone in the world of football.”

“But it is obviously a huge honour and privilege for me to be close to him in this category.”

Asked for his most memorable March moment, Fernandes answered, “I think the Villa one because obviously the importance of the game. Two teams fighting for kind of the same position and obviously the result was very good.”

“I think performance-wise it was a very good performance from my side, but also from the team. We very good in closing the game and getting the three points.”

United are next in action on 13 April when they host Leeds United.

Featured image Stu Forster via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social