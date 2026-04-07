Compelling new reasons why United have to unleash Radek Vitek next term



Radek Vitek is arguably Manchester United’s most in-form loanee.

Yes, Marcus Rashford has been a revelation at Barcelona, but Vitek is the loan star who has truly stood out.

Given the chance to prove he is ready for the next step, the young goalkeeper has seized it emphatically.

A revelation on loan

Initially brought in to cover for Bristol City’s number one, Max O’Leary, who was sidelined at the start of the season, Vitek quickly made the Ashton Gate number one jersey his own.

Such was his brilliance that O’Leary had no way back; he eventually left for West Brom in search of a fresh start.

On his part, Vitek has gone from strength to strength. Not even a mid-season injury managed to derail his progress: he boasts a 3.3 saves-per-90 record, bettered by only one Championship keeper, ranks fifth in goal prevention, and has already collected 10 clean sheets in 36 matches (as per Sofascore).

Time and again, he has kept Bristol in contests, so much so that Roy Hodgson has already begun waxing lyrical about him after just two games in charge.

Ready for the Premier League

Hodgson, recently appointed as Bristol City’s interim manager following Gerhard Struber’s dismissal, was full of praise after Vitek’s masterclass in Bristol’s 1-0 win over Sheffield.

As per North Somerset Times, he admitted: “I have only watched our players for two games, so I have to be careful what I say, but from what I have seen, Radek has all the attributes to be a Premier League goalkeeper.

“You want your keeper to have a good physique, be a good shot-stopper, command his area when it comes to crosses and have a powerful kick. To me, he fills all those requirements.”

Message sent: Vitek deserves his chance

Those words should serve as a direct message to INEOS: Vitek is ready.

With a summer shake-up looming in United’s goalkeeping department, Andre Onana set to leave, and Altay Bayındır unlikely to stay, Senne Lammens will need a capable deputy. Vitek fits the bill.

He could save United millions in transfer fees and, if Hodgson’s assessment proves accurate, give Lammens genuine competition.

Featured image Ed Sykes via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social