Home » Compelling new reasons why United have to unleash Radek Vitek next term

Compelling new reasons why United have to unleash Radek Vitek next term

by Daniel Onguko
written by Daniel Onguko
Radek Vitek


Radek Vitek is arguably Manchester United’s most in-form loanee.

Yes, Marcus Rashford has been a revelation at Barcelona, but Vitek is the loan star who has truly stood out.

Given the chance to prove he is ready for the next step, the young goalkeeper has seized it emphatically.

A revelation on loan

Initially brought in to cover for Bristol City’s number one, Max O’Leary, who was sidelined at the start of the season, Vitek quickly made the Ashton Gate number one jersey his own.

Such was his brilliance that O’Leary had no way back; he eventually left for West Brom in search of a fresh start.

On his part, Vitek has gone from strength to strength. Not even a mid-season injury managed to derail his progress: he boasts a 3.3 saves-per-90 record, bettered by only one Championship keeper, ranks fifth in goal prevention, and has already collected 10 clean sheets in 36 matches (as per Sofascore).

Time and again, he has kept Bristol in contests, so much so that Roy Hodgson has already begun waxing lyrical about him after just two games in charge.

Ready for the Premier League

Hodgson, recently appointed as Bristol City’s interim manager following Gerhard Struber’s dismissal, was full of praise after Vitek’s masterclass in Bristol’s 1-0 win over Sheffield.

As per North Somerset Times, he admitted: “I have only watched our players for two games, so I have to be careful what I say, but from what I have seen, Radek has all the attributes to be a Premier League goalkeeper.

“You want your keeper to have a good physique, be a good shot-stopper, command his area when it comes to crosses and have a powerful kick. To me, he fills all those requirements.”

Message sent: Vitek deserves his chance

Those words should serve as a direct message to INEOS: Vitek is ready.

With a summer shake-up looming in United’s goalkeeping department, Andre Onana set to leave, and Altay Bayındır unlikely to stay, Senne Lammens will need a capable deputy. Vitek fits the bill.

He could save United millions in transfer fees and, if Hodgson’s assessment proves accurate, give Lammens genuine competition.

Featured image Ed Sykes via Getty Images

online polls

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

Latest Top Stories...

Elliot Anderson has made his choice between United...

Marcus Rashford: Ferdinand makes bold claim on United...

Tomas Aranda: United make key decision in pursuit...

Joshua Zirkzee sparks Serie A transfer war as...

Revealed: The eight players Paul Scholes wants Man...

Marcus Rashford: Man United loanee’s Barcelona move in...

Dan is a writer with The Peoples Person, an avid Manchester United fan whose passion for the Red Devils evolved into writing about them. He was introduced to United back in 2008, and his love for the club has continued to grow ever since. Like every other United fan, he believes the club will soon return to its rightful place and strives to reflect that belief in his writing. While he has also written about other Premier League sides, including Arsenal for Just Arsenal and The Arsenal Analysis Blogspot, Dan lives and breathes Manchester United.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.