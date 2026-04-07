Ederson: Man United eye hijack of Atletico Madrid’s deal for Atalanta star

Manchester United remain “strongly interested” in signing Ederson, despite Atletico Madrid having already agreed terms with the 26-year-old powerhouse, according to the latest reports.

Atletico strike a deal

Ederson has emerged as one of the best box-to-box midfielders in Serie A since joining Atalanta from Salernitana in 2022.

The Brazil international was a central pillar of Gian Piero Gasperini’s high-flying side in the 2023/24 campaign, who triumphed in the Europa League final with a resounding 3-0 victory over the previously undefeated Bayer Leverkusen.

United hold a long-standing interest in the Campo Grande native, having made advances on numerous occasions in recent years, only for Atalanta’s exorbitant price tag to stave off a potential deal.

However, Ederson’s contract expires in 2027, meaning this is La Dea’s last chance to cash in on their prized asset. Having previously demanded a fee in the region of £65 million, the midfielder is understood to be available for as little as £25 million this summer.

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Atletico Madrid are leading the race to secure his signature after agreeing personal terms, with negotiations ongoing between the two clubs.

Diego Simeone is understood to consider him a “top target” to bolster his engine room, after losing Conor Gallagher in January.

United refuse to give up

Italian outlet Tutto Atalanta reveals the Red Devils remain “strongly interested” in Ederson, while Arsenal are also still in the hunt for the midfielder.

The report states the two Premier League rivals are ready to provide “huge competition” to Atletico Madrid, with their financial power able to “shuffle the cards” on a deal which had appeared set in stone.

TEAMtalk contends Ederson would “welcome a move to either LaLiga or the Premier League” and that the Red Devils are planning a “sensational late hijack” to steal him from Los Colchoneros’ grasp.

INEOS are intent on overhauling the midfield this summer, with two new recruits expected to arrive as Casemiro will depart at the end of the season and Manuel Ugarte‘s future remains far from certain.

A cut-price move for the Atalanta dynamo would be a “great option” for the “second midfield signing” to replace his compatriot at Old Trafford, enabling the bulk of the budget to be directed towards one of the club’s primary targets, such as Elliot Anderson, Carlos Baleba or Adam Wharton.

Featured image Francesco Scaccianoce via Getty Images

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